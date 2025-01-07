Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,630.14
1,595.25
1,665.33
1,802.73
yoy growth (%)
2.18
-4.2
-7.62
4.16
Raw materials
-1,063.92
-1,003.53
-1,016.23
-1,130.65
As % of sales
65.26
62.9
61.02
62.71
Employee costs
-163.85
-173.17
-153.29
-141.63
As % of sales
10.05
10.85
9.2
7.85
Other costs
-263.96
-344.04
-364.63
-369.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.19
21.56
21.89
20.49
Operating profit
138.4
74.5
131.17
160.88
OPM
8.49
4.67
7.87
8.92
Depreciation
-44.25
-42.43
-27.03
-21.71
Interest expense
-14.39
-21.8
-17.65
-16.51
Other income
15.17
17.09
19.04
17.24
Profit before tax
94.93
27.35
105.52
139.9
Taxes
-20.6
12.09
-36.02
-48.13
Tax rate
-21.69
44.2
-34.13
-34.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
74.33
39.44
69.5
91.76
Exceptional items
-18.44
-26.18
-4.4
-4.06
Net profit
55.88
13.26
65.09
87.7
yoy growth (%)
321.41
-79.62
-25.77
43.64
NPM
3.42
0.83
3.9
4.86
