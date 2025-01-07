iifl-logo-icon 1
Somany Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

634.1
(-0.19%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,630.14

1,595.25

1,665.33

1,802.73

yoy growth (%)

2.18

-4.2

-7.62

4.16

Raw materials

-1,063.92

-1,003.53

-1,016.23

-1,130.65

As % of sales

65.26

62.9

61.02

62.71

Employee costs

-163.85

-173.17

-153.29

-141.63

As % of sales

10.05

10.85

9.2

7.85

Other costs

-263.96

-344.04

-364.63

-369.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.19

21.56

21.89

20.49

Operating profit

138.4

74.5

131.17

160.88

OPM

8.49

4.67

7.87

8.92

Depreciation

-44.25

-42.43

-27.03

-21.71

Interest expense

-14.39

-21.8

-17.65

-16.51

Other income

15.17

17.09

19.04

17.24

Profit before tax

94.93

27.35

105.52

139.9

Taxes

-20.6

12.09

-36.02

-48.13

Tax rate

-21.69

44.2

-34.13

-34.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

74.33

39.44

69.5

91.76

Exceptional items

-18.44

-26.18

-4.4

-4.06

Net profit

55.88

13.26

65.09

87.7

yoy growth (%)

321.41

-79.62

-25.77

43.64

NPM

3.42

0.83

3.9

4.86

