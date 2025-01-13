iifl-logo-icon 1
Somany Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

582.15
(-4.01%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.2

8.49

8.49

8.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

714.97

774.71

695.54

607.72

Net Worth

723.17

783.2

704.03

616.21

Minority Interest

Debt

56.42

221.99

250.7

262.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

47.44

48.01

35.92

36.92

Total Liabilities

827.03

1,053.2

990.65

915.44

Fixed Assets

457.36

462.48

458.55

432.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

320.21

161.23

155.19

156.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

22.32

25.59

13.11

12.81

Networking Capital

-23.81

293.88

238.99

175.92

Inventories

191.77

221.25

148.77

136.95

Inventory Days

30.66

Sundry Debtors

310.56

261.84

234.49

220.19

Debtor Days

49.3

Other Current Assets

107.3

252.3

208.25

113.7

Sundry Creditors

-485.6

-296.36

-232.62

-175.64

Creditor Days

39.32

Other Current Liabilities

-147.84

-145.15

-119.9

-119.28

Cash

50.95

110.03

124.82

137.21

Total Assets

827.03

1,053.21

990.66

915.43

