Somany Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.2
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
714.97
774.71
695.54
607.72
Net Worth
723.17
783.2
704.03
616.21
Minority Interest
Debt
56.42
221.99
250.7
262.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.44
48.01
35.92
36.92
Total Liabilities
827.03
1,053.2
990.65
915.44
Fixed Assets
457.36
462.48
458.55
432.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
320.21
161.23
155.19
156.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.32
25.59
13.11
12.81
Networking Capital
-23.81
293.88
238.99
175.92
Inventories
191.77
221.25
148.77
136.95
Inventory Days
30.66
Sundry Debtors
310.56
261.84
234.49
220.19
Debtor Days
49.3
Other Current Assets
107.3
252.3
208.25
113.7
Sundry Creditors
-485.6
-296.36
-232.62
-175.64
Creditor Days
39.32
Other Current Liabilities
-147.84
-145.15
-119.9
-119.28
Cash
50.95
110.03
124.82
137.21
Total Assets
827.03
1,053.21
990.66
915.43
