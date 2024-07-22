the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Tuesday, 6th August 2024 to Monday, 12th August 2024 (both days inclusive). The dividend, as recommended by the Board, if approved at the Annual General Meeting will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting, subject to deduction of tax at source to: Rs.3.0000 per share(150%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 22.07.2024)