We wish to inform you that the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith copies of the advertisement published in newspapers viz. the Financial Express, Kolkata (English Edition) and in Ek Din, Kolkata (Bengali Edition) on 11th July, 2024, in compliance with Ministry of Corporate Affairs General Circular Nos. 20/2020, 10/2022 and 09/2023 dated 5th May, 2020, 28th December 2022 and 25th September, 2023 respectively. The copy of Newspaper may also be accessed on the website of the Company at www.somanyceramics.com. This is further to our Letter dated 15th May, 2024 and 11th July, 2024, wherein, the Company had informed that the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means in compliance with the applicable regulatory provisions. In terms of the requirement of Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith submitting the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer on e-voting dated 12th August, 2024 submitted by Mr. Akshit Kumar Jangid, Partner of M/s Pinchaa & Co., Company Secretaries, Jaipur (Firm U.C.N. P2016RJ051800) on the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of 56th AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)