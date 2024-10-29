Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SOMANY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve n continuation to our intimation for closure of Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Company vide letter dated 24th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: i. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024; ii. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement together with Limited Review Report, issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company, duly considered and reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on Tuesday, 29th October, 2024 for your record. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:20 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution passed by Circulation today i.e. on 27th September, 2024, have considered and approved, appointment of Mr. Zubair Ahmed (DIN: 00182990) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company, for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 1st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2029, not liable to retire by rotation, on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders. It is confirmed that Mr. Zubair Ahmed is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

SOMANY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation for closure of Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Company vide letter dated 25th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: i. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; ii. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 1st August, 2024, have considered and approved the following: a) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company, duly considered and reviewed by the Audit Committee. b) Mr. Biju Sebestian, HR - Head and Senior Management Personnel of the Company has ceased from the aforesaid positions and has been given other Responsibilities with effect from 1st August, 2024. c) On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Atish Bhattacharya, Assistant Vice President has been appointed as HR - Head of Somany Ceramics Limited overseeing HR & Admin functions and has been designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 1st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

SOMANY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation for closure of Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Company vide letter dated 26th March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: i. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024; ii. Recommendation of Final Dividend on the equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any; and iii. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair Board has recommended the final dividend at the rate 150% i.e Rs. 3 per Share of Rs. 2. each. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024