|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|3
|150
|Final
|Board has recommended the final dividend at the rate 150% i.e Rs. 3 per Share of Rs. 2. each. The Company has fixed Monday, 5th day of August, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved at the 56th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.