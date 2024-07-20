Board has recommended the final dividend at the rate 150% i.e Rs. 3 per Share of Rs. 2. each. The Company has fixed Monday, 5th day of August, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, if approved at the 56th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)