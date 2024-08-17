iifl-logo-icon 1
Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Share Price

11.8
(-1.26%)
May 25, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Bell Ceramics Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

11.7

Prev. Close

11.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

13.1

Day's Low

11.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.36

P/E

11.47

EPS

1.09

Divi. Yield

0

Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Corporate Action

Bell Ceramics Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Bell Ceramics Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:16 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 30.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bell Ceramics Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2010Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.17

21.52

21.52

Preference Capital

0

15

15

Reserves

72.55

-10.23

-3.85

Net Worth

84.72

26.29

32.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bell Ceramics Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

K M Pai

Additional Director

Anil Agrawal

Nominee (IDBI)

Madhavi Kapadia

Company Secretary

Varun Sood

Additional Director

Arun Prakash

Additional Director

Mohd Ali Shikoh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bell Ceramics Ltd merged

Summary

Incorporated in 1985 Gujarat, Bell Ceramics was promoted by the NRI-owned JBS Investment, Singapore. The company manufactures ceramic glazed floor and wall tiles . It came out with a rights issue in Oct.95, to increase the capacity of wall tiles by 20,000 tpa and to set up a 55,000-tpa project in Karnataka to manufacture the same products. Its subsidiary manufactures tiles enjoying the strength and properties of granite tiles.In 1994, Bell received the American International Quality certificate for quality management. During 1996-97, the new project to manufacture Ceramic Glazed Floor & Wall Tiles in the state of Karnataka with an installed capacity of 55000 tpa has been successfully commissioned in technical collaboration with M/s Ceramica Mirage SPA, Italy. The company issued 20,00,000, 12.5% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs 10 each on private placement basis to NRI promoters of the company in order to support the operations and reduce the overall interest burden of the company. During 2001-02,Zirchem Industries Ltd the wholly owned subsidiary have been written off in the books of the company. Subsequent to this that company is no longer remained a subsidiary of Bell Ceramics. M/s Bell Trachem Ceramics Ltd another subsidiary of the Bell Ceramics is also in the process of winding up. The installed capacity of Ceramic Floor & Wall Tiles was increased to 7300000 Sq Mtrs.The company again has expanded the installed capacity of Ceramic Floor & Wall Tiles during
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bell Ceramics Ltd merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

