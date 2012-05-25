Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2010
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.17
21.52
21.52
Preference Capital
0
15
15
Reserves
72.55
-10.23
-3.85
Net Worth
84.72
26.29
32.67
Minority Interest
Debt
92.75
91.42
92.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.71
15.95
17.65
Total Liabilities
192.18
133.66
142.41
Fixed Assets
166.31
108.07
118.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.87
18.44
18.11
Networking Capital
5.37
6.68
4.99
Inventories
32.18
29.84
37.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.13
12.48
12.26
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.08
4
4.43
Sundry Creditors
-25.59
-25.15
-30.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.43
-14.49
-18.77
Cash
0.63
0.47
0.4
Total Assets
192.18
133.66
142.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.