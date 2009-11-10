Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
BELL CERAMICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors submit herewith the Twenty Fifth Annual Report and the
Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December
2010.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in lacs)
Current Previous
Period Year
2010-11 2009-10
(9 Months) (12 Months)
Sales & Other Income 11943.70 16666.11
Profit Before Interest,
Depreciation and Taxation 1015.76 1464.98
Interest 1235.65 1088.02
Profit Before Depreciation
& Amortization -219.89 376.96
Depreciation 837.64 1114.59
Profit/(Loss) before tax -1057.54 -737.63
Less : Provision for Tax
- Current Year/earlier year 0.00 -95.65
- Deferred Income Tax 267.65 202.57
- FBT -4.81 -6.61
Profit/(Loss) after Tax -794.70 -637.32
Profit/(Loss) b/f from previous year -3442.22 -2804.90
Less: Written off under the scheme 2838.18 0.00
of Arrangement & Restructuirng
as per order of Honble High court
of Gujarat
Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet -1398.74 -3442.22
Business Performance:
With continuous reduction in the market share of the companys product,
there was further fall in the capacity utilization of the plants. During
the year on an annualized basis, the production reduced by 6% in terms of
quantity whereas the sales reduced by 10% in terms of quantity over the
previous year performance. With the under utilization of the plant
capacity, the fixed cost could not be amortised resulting into the higher
effective per unit cost of production.
With the change in the management control effected in the later part of the
year, the Company has started receiving technical and marketing support
from the holding company i.e. Orient Ceramics and Industries Ltd. The
Company has already started witnessing improvement with reduction in the
energy cost and higher yield in the form of improved percentage of first
quality production. Steps are being initiated to improve the marketability
of products by up gradation in the existing product and by improving the
product mix to suit the market requirements. All efforts are being made
which would result into higher capacity utilization.
DIVIDENDS
In view of the losses for the year, your Directors do not recommend any
dividend on the Equity Share Capital.
Scheme of Arrangement - Restructuring of Capital
The Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) under the provisions of Section 391
and 394 and 100 to 104 of the Companies Act, 1956 as approved by the
Shareholders of the company at their EGM held on 10.11.09 has been approved
by the Honble Gujarat High court vide its order dtd 02.07.10. The scheme
has been made effective from 15.07.2010 being the date of filing the
certified copy of the order with the office of the Registrar of Companies,
Gujarat.
Pursuant to the approval received from the High court, the scheme has been
implemented as under:
a) a sum of Rs 1434.76 lakh being 2/3rd of the total amount of Equity Share
Capital as appeared in the books of the Company on the effective date was
written off from the Share capital and the said amount was credited to
Capital Restructuring Account.
b) On writing off the amount of Rs 1434.76 lakh from the share capital of
the company, the paid up value of equity share of Rs 10/- each was reduced
to Rs 3.33 per equity share, fully paid up.
c) After the adjustments of writing off capital was made, the Company has
consolidated 3 equity shares of Rs. 3.33 (as reduced) each fully paid up
into 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up;
d) General Reserve Balance of Rs 1460.75 lakh as at 31.03.08 was
transferred to Capital Restructuring Account.
e) The Company has set off its accumulated losses of Rs 2838.18 lakh as at
31st March, 2008 against the Capital Restructuring account of the Company
created from the reduction of the paid up capital of the Company and
transfer from General Reserve as above .
f) The Company has converted its 1,50,00,000 Redeemable cumulative
Preference shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up into 50,00,000 Equity share
of Rs 10/- each fully paid up at a premium of Rs 20/- per share.
g) Accumulated amount of preference dividend aggregating to Rs. 1564.51
lakh payable as on 31.03.2008 and further amount payable to the Preference
shareholders as dividend till the effective date of the scheme stood
cancelled.
For the purpose of issue of new Equity shares on reduction of capital,
27.07.2010 was decided as the Record Date and new share certificates were
issued.
CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT CONTROL OF THE COMPANY AND CONSEQUENT TO THAT THE
COMPANY BECOMING THE SUBSIDIARY OF ORIENT CERAMICS AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(OCIL) :
As the members are aware, during the year, pursuant to the Share Purchase
Agreement (SPA) executed on 20.09.10, between Shri Shiv Kumar Jatia, one of
erstwhile promoters of the company, OCIL and Bell Ceramics Limited, OCIL
has acquired from Shri Shiv kumar Jatia, 75,87,709 (62.33%) of the Equity
Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in the Company at a price of Rs.
20.69 per share. With this there was a change in the management control of
the company from Shri Shiv Kumar Jatia to OCIL.
On acquisition of Equity shares from the promoters as above, pursuant to
Regulation 10 & 12 of SEBI (SAST) Regulation 1997, OCIL had made an offer
for purchase up to 20% of the Equity shares from the public shareholders of
the company. On completion of this offer, OCIL has acquired further
6,56,475 (5.39%) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in the
Company at a price of Rs. 25/- per share With this, OCIL has acquired
82,44,184 (67.72%) Equity shares of Bell Ceramics Limited. On completion of
the transaction as above, effective 29.12.2010, Bell Ceramics Limited has
become the subsidiary of OCIL.
SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION / MERGER OF BELL CERAMICS LIMITED (BCL) WITH ORIENT
CERAMICS AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED (OCIL)
As explained hereinabove, effective 29.12.2010, BCL has become the
subsidiary of OCIL.
Both BCL and OCIL are in similar line of business and OCIL believes that it
can derive significant synergy with the business of BCL. It further
believes that BCL has plants and strong presence in South and West India
whereas OCIL has plant in North India and strong presence in North and East
Indian markets which is a good business synergy. To the extent required and
to optimise the value to the shareholders of both BCL and OCIL, it has been
thought in the interest of both the companies to amalgamate/ merger of BCL
with OCIL.
Since last few years, BCL has been incurring losses and facing financial
difficulties to run its operations smoothly. The amalgamation will enable
OCIL to make BCL a financially viable unit which would facilitate
rehabilitation or revival of the business of BCL, to diversify its
activities and to explore the possibility of expanding its production
capacity. Apart from the usual benefits and economics of amalgamation,
reduction in overhead expenses, costs of management and administration, the
business of the said companies can be conveniently and advantageously
combined together.
The proposed Amalgamation / Merger will enable the aforesaid two companies
to rationalize and streamline their management and finance so as to enable
them to successfully withstand the recession and competition.
The proposed Scheme of Amalgamation/ Merger of BCL with OCIL will however
be subject to the required statutory and other approvals.
CHANGE IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY
As mentioned hereinabove, effective 29.12.2010, BCL has become the
subsidiary of OCIL. The Board of the Directors have subject to necessary
approvals, proposed amalgamation / merger of BCL with OCIL.
For the purpose of implementing the proposal of amalgamation / merger, it
is necessary to decide the exchange ratio of Equity shares of the
transferor company (BCL) with that of the transferee company (OCIL). For
this purpose it was felt necessary to get the accounts of the Transferor
Company (BCL) audited as early as possible.
As per the earlier practice the accounts of BCL were being prepared and
audited for a financial year of 12 months commencing from 1st April and
ending at 31st March of the subsequent calendar year. It was recommended to
close the current financial year of the company for a period of 9 months.
Accordingly the current financial year of BCL has been changed from
01.04.2010 to 31.03.2011 (12 months) to 01.04.2010 to 31.12.2010 (9
months).
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 210 of the Companies Act, 1956, at
every Annual General Meeting of the company the Board of Directors of the
company shall lay before the company a balance sheet and Profit and loss
Account for the period beginning with the day immediately after the period
for which the account was last submitted and ending with a day which shall
not precede the day of the meeting by more than six months or if extension
granted than by more than six months and the extension so granted. Further
pursuant to Section 210(4) of the said Act, the period of financial year to
which the account relates may be less or more than a calendar year but not
exceed 15 months or for a period of 18 months with ROC permission.
Accordingly it is permissible to have accounts of the company for the
period of 9 months also.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS & ANALYSIS
Management discussion and analysis report annexed herewith is forming part
of this report inter alia adequately deals with the operation and the
current and the future outlook of the Company.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
As required under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock
Exchanges, the Report on Corporate Governance together with Auditors
Certificate regarding compliance of the code of Corporate Governance is
annexed herewith.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your
directors hereby confirm that:
a) in the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures;
b) the accounting policies selected had been applied consistently and
judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent so as to give a
true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the
financial year 31 December 2010 and of the loss for that period;
c) proper and sufficient care had been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
AUDITORS REPORT
Referring to the remark printed in italic in para (v) of the Auditors
Report, the Directors would like to submit that the request of the company
for removal of the disqualification of the Directors have been favourably
considered by the Central Government and the approval to this effect has
been received by the company on 25.02.11.
Referring to the remark printed in italic in para 9a) in the Annexure of
the Auditors Report, the Directors would like to submit that on account of
poor financials of the company there were delay in few cases in making the
payment of tax deducted at source and the value added tax. The dues of tax
deducted at source and fringe benefit tax aggregating to Rs. 169.77 lakhs
have since been settled by making payment of Rs. 160.43 lakhs after
adjusting the extra provision.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the Public during the
financial year ended 31 December 2010.
DIRECTORS
The Companys applications for removal of the disqualification of its
Directors under the provisions of Section 274 (1) (g) of the Companies Act,
1956 have been considered by the Central government and with this the said
disqualification have now been removed.
At the ensuing Annual General meeting, none of the Directors shall retire
by rotation. Till 24.11.2010, the Company had five Directors on the Board
including two Whole-time Directors and one Nominee Director from IDBI Bank
Ltd. The other two directors out of the total five Directors namely Ms
Anita Thaper and Shri Rameshwar Lal Maheshwari, who were liable to retire
by rotation resigned from the Board effective 24.11.2010.
During the year, on account of change in the management control of the
company from Shri Shiv Kumar Jatia (the erstwhile promoter of the company)
to Orient Ceramics And Industries limited, seven new Directors namely Shri
Mahendra K Daga, Shri Madhur Daga, Shri S K Jatia, Shri R N Bansal, Shri NR
Srinivasan, Shri Arun Sodhani and Shri Anil Agrawal were appointed as
Additional Directors on the Board effective 24.11.10. Pursuant to the
provisions of Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act) read with
Article 104 of the Articles of Association of the Company, all the seven
Additional Directors hold office up to the date of the ensuing Annual
General Meeting of the Company. Notices under Section 257 of the Act, have
been received proposing all of them as candidates for the office of
Directors, liable to retire by rotation.
Effective 07.02.11, IDBI Bank has changed its nomination on the Board and
in place of Shri Pawan Agarwal, Ms Madhavi Kapadia has been appointed as
Nominee Director of IDBI Bank Ltd.
The Board welcome all the new Directors on the Board and with a sense of
appreciation take note of the co operation and guidance extended by all the
three outgoing Directors namely, Ms Anita Thaper, Shri Rameshwar Lal
Maheshwari and Shri Pawan Agarwal during their association with the
company.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
The information required under section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, forms part
of this Report. However, as per the provisions of Section 219(1)(b) of the
Companies Act, 1956, the Report and Accounts are being circulated to the
shareholders do not include the Statement of Particulars of Employees under
Section 217(2A) of the Act. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy
of the said statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered
Office.
PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY ETC.
Information as per Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with
Companies (Disclosures of Particulars in respect of the Board of Directors)
Rules, 1988 and forming part of this report is annexed to and forming part
of this report.
AUDITORS
As per the resolution approved at the previous Annual General Meeting of
the company held on 18.09.2010, M/s. R. P. Malhan & Company, Chartered
Accountants, New Delhi, were appointed as Auditors of the Company for the
period till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. They have
however resigned from the office of Auditors effective 25.02.2011.
The Board of Directors have subject to the approval of the shareholders at
their Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 16.04.11,
considered appointment of M/s. S. R. Dinodia & Co., Chartered Accountants,
New Delhi, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s. R. P.
Malhan & Co. A consent from M/s. S. R. Dinodia & Co., was received along
with a certificate from them pursuant to the provisions of Section 224(1B)
of the Companies Act, 1956. Their present appointment in the office of the
auditors is for the period till the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting.
A fresh certificate from them is also received under the provisions of
section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956 for considering their
reappointment as the auditors of the company from the conclusion of this
Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the next Annual General
Meeting.
The Board with a sense of appreciation took note of the valuable services
and the co-operation extended by M/s. R. P. Malhan & Co., Chartered
Accountants during their association as auditors of the Company.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Yours Directors place on record their sincere appreciation of the continued
co-operation and support extended by IDBI Bank Ltd. and other Banks,
Suppliers, Dealers, C&F Agents, Customers, Employees and various Central
and State Government Agencies. The Directors also take this opportunity to
thank the shareholders for their continued confidence reposed in the
Management of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board
Place : New Delhi Mahendra K Daga
Date : 25.02.2011 Chairman
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Conservation of Energy:
A. Energy Conservation measure taken:
With the support of technical team of the holding company, focus is given
on the various energy saving measures. This group identifies potential
areas for improvement, scan environment for innovative and reliable
solutions and considers proposals for implementation. Efforts are being
taken to reduce energy consumption in both the plants of the company. Steps
have been taken to optimize the operation of 1000 KVA Generating Set taken
on BOOT for generation of electricity.
B. Technology absorption:
Despite lower capacity utilization at the Bangalore plant, the per unit
consumption of LPG could be controlled by effectively managing the process
parameter.
C. Research and Development (R&D):
I. Specific areas in which R & D is carried out by the company;
a) Production Development:
- Efforts are in the pipe line to improve the surface of the tiles to
provide a longer life to the finish of the product and have higher
resistance.
- development of wall tiles & floor tiles with new tones/hues in popular
designs, new textures as per the requirement of the market.
- development of local sources for spares for the imported machines to
reduce dependence on import.
- Improvement in the process parameters for better quality of the products.
b) Cost Reduction:
- Efforts made to source alternative raw materials for reduction in the
cost as also flexibility in the input materials.
II. Benefits derived as a result of the above R&D:
- Due to under utilization of the plant capacity , the benefits could not
be noticed of the various steps taken in the process. However in the later
part of the year improvement in the product quality and per unit energy
consumption could be noticed.
III. Future Plan of Action:
- To install heat recovery system
- To upgrade the equipments to conserve the energy
- To focus on improving the production to an optimum level and to
concentrate on quality products.
IV. Expenditure on R&D:
- Expenses on the development being nominal , no separate records of these
expenditure have been maintained.
C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo:
The information of foreign exchange earnings & outgo are contained in para
16, 17 and 18 of the notes to accounts in Schedule 17.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industrial Scenario:
Mix reports are being received in the matter of witnessing signs of
recovery in the world economy. The market remained volatile for most part
of the year. Inflationary trends prevailed in the developing economies like
China and India adversely affecting their estimated growth in GDP. In the
earlier part of the year the financial situation in the European countries
had gone out of control. In the later part of the year, there are reports
of improvement in performance of some of these countries. There was
constant pressure of increase in the prices of crude oil which has further
fueled the inflation in the prices of important minerals and metals.
Efforts are still on to improve the situations but the conditions are so
bad that it may take long time for normalcy in the situation. The Indian
economy largely depending on imports for its requirement of crude oil, the
increase in the international prices of the crude oil coupled with
appreciation of US dollars vis-a-vis the Indian currency, the balance of
payment position was not satisfactory to support the desired growth in GDP.
Recessionary trends in the countries importing Indian materials have
restricted growth in the export earning of the country. The situation of
inflationary trend started in the previous year in the prices of basic food
grains have further worsen for most part of the year . The corrective
measures taken by the government hardening the credit norms also could not
yield the desired results to curb the inflation. High volatility in the
international market more particularly in the economies of developed
countries like USA and Europe resulted into increase in the prices of major
minerals. There is still uncertainty prevailing in the international
market. In the circumstances, more efforts would be required to sustain the
Industrial growth at the desired rate.
Outlook of the Industry
The trend of growth in the real estate market of the country, started in
the previous year continued during the year. This has been supported by the
Central and state Government agencies in the form of huge spending on
infrastructures. However on account of very high increase in the prices of
basic construction materials like steel and cement, in the later part of
the year, the industry witnessed a pressure of with holding the growth.
With the increase in prices of fuel (both for transport of raw materials as
also fuel used in the manufacturing process), the cost of manufacturing has
increased. Increase in the outward freight has lowered the per unit sales
realization. To avoid the situation of high ratio of NPA in their real
estate financing, banks have become more vigilant in their lending to this
sector. Apart from increase in the interest rate on housing loans, the
banks have also stipulated higher margin money by the investors. Despite
the overall growth rate of 15% in the Ceramic tiles industry, it continues
to face the problem of overcapacity situation. Export market in ceramic
tiles did not see any improvement due to very high ratio of default in the
financial commitments noticed in the international market. There was always
a pressure in selling the products in the domestic market resulting into
lower per unit sales realizations . With finance becoming costlier, the
industry has to carry higher cost of inventory holding .
With the expected spending on infrastructures by the Government , the
industry is looking up to sustain the present growth rate of 10% to 15%.in
years to come.
Review of Companys operation:
With continuous reduction in the market share of the companys product,
there was further fall in the capacity utilization of the plants. During
the year on an annualized basis, the production reduced by 6% in terms of
quantity whereas the sales reduced by 10% in terms of quantity over the
previous year performance.
DORA (Baroda) Unit
Due to lower off take in the market, the company was forced to reduce the
production resulting into under utilization of the plant. During the year
of 9 months there was fall in both production and sales quantity by 21% and
23% respectively on an annualized basis. This unit was operated at 50% of
the installed capacity. With the under utilization of the plant capacity,
the fixed cost could not be amortised resulting into the higher effective
per unit cost of production.
With the change in the management control effected in the later part of the
year, the unit has started receiving technical and marketing support from
the holding company i.e. Orient Ceramics and Industries Ltd. The unit has
already started witnessing improvement with reduction in the energy cost
and higher yield in the form of improved percentage of first quality
production. Steps are being initiated to improve the marketability of
products by up gradation in the existing product and by improving the
product mix to suit the market requirements . All efforts are being made
which would result into higher capacity utilization.
HOSKOTE (Bangalore) Unit
The performance for the 9 months of the current year were comparable with
the performance of the similar period of previous year. However this was
not enough to optimize the plant capacity. Overall reduction in the market
share forced the company to operate the plant at lower capacity. During the
year there was an annualized increase in the production by 2% and reduction
of sales at 3% in terms of quantity over the previous year. This unit was
operated at 85% of the installed capacity. LPG being the major component in
the cost of manufacturing, consistent high prices of LPG through out the
year, reduced the operating margin considerably. With the ability to use
higher % of electricity form the grid, the unit has seen some sign of
relief in the cost of power and rescued the situation to some extent. The
unit is looking for the opportunity to replace use of LPG (a costly fuel)
by availability of natural gas in years to come through proposed pipe line
from GAIL.
As mentioned earlier, this unit has also started receiving technical and
marketing support from the holding company i.e. Orient Ceramics and
Industries Ltd. The unit has witnessed improvement with reduction in the
energy cost and higher yield in the form of improved percentage of first
quality production. Steps are initiated to improve the marketability of
products by up gradation in the existing product and by improving the
product mix to suit the market requirements. All efforts are being made
which would result into higher capacity utilization.
Opportunities and Threats:
Opportunities:
With a very low per capita consumption of ceramic tiles in India as
compared to global average, the opportunity for growth in the domestic
market is high. Continuous thrust on the real estate industry noticed in
last so many years annual budget of the Indian Government, keep the hope of
maintaining the overall growth of the industry at 15%. in the years to
come. Significant importance is given by the Central Government on the
development of urban infrastructures, Agricultural sector, affordable
housing etc which are expected to aid for the growth directly or
indirectly. With the consistent higher GDP, there will be improvement in
the disposable income of the people.
Threats & Risks:
(a) Power & Fuel cost is a major ingredient in manufacturing of ceramic
tiles. Increase in the prices of natural gas and LPG is a matter of worry .
During the year 2010-11, the prices of the domestic gas increased to almost
more than 75%. Similarly the prices of imported gas and LPG also increased
as per the international prices. The gap in the demand supply position of
natural gas (including the imported gas) is widening and this is adversely
affecting the supply of gas on a continuous basis and at a normal price.
(b) Working of the ceramic tile industry in India which is more dependent
on the European countries for its requirements of machinery parts, some raw
materials and the capital equipments would likely to be affected due to
continuous financial disturbances prevailed in those countries .
(c) Dumping of ceramic tiles at a very low price both from China and the
unorganized sector in the domestic market is a big threat to the industry.
(d) Frequent increase in the prices of crude in the international market
results into increase in the diesel and petrol prices in the Indian market.
This has direct impact on the freight cost for both the incoming and
outgoing materials. The position on the supply price of crude oil is not
likely to improve in the near future.
Internal Control System and their adequacy
The various internal control systems prevalent in the Company include:
(a) Maintenance of an ERP System for Companys logistic system (sales &
marketing), accounting systems and for manufacturing activities have
strengthened the Management information system.
(b) Periodical verification of assets at both the plants of the Company and
stocks of finished goods at warehouses as well as at the depots through out
the country were carried out at a regular interval both internally as well
as through independent firms of Chartered Accountants.
(c) Generation of periodic management reports to monitor the statutory and
other compliance.
(d) Review of the internal audit system and compliance of the accounting
standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India by
an independent audit committee.
Discussion on financial performance with respect to the operations of the
Company
Your Company achieved the turnover of Rs. 11368 lakhs during the year (9
months) against the turnover of Rs. 16456 lakhs for the previous year (12
months) which shows annualized reduction in turnover by 8% over the
previous year. For the year ended 31.12.2010, the Company has incurred cash
loss of Rs. 220 lakhs (previous year cash profit of Rs.377 lakhs) and net
loss before Extra ordinary itmes and tax of Rs. 1058 lakhs (previous year
loss of Rs. 738 lakhs). Pursuant to one of the conditions of the
Restructuring Agreement, IDBI Bank Ltd. have during the last quarter of the
year, raised a demand of recompense amount of Rs. 525.45 lakhs being the
differential interest of 3% for the period from 01.04.08 to 01.08.2011.
Accordingly the finance cost for the year has increased to the extent of
the proportionate amount of the recompense amount as above, worked out for
the period upto 31.12.10. During the year under review, there was some
delay in meeting the financial obligations with IDBI Bank and other banks.
The Company has entered into one time settlement with one of the short term
loan providers who have waived off recovery of the principal liability of
Rs. 525 lakhs.
Due to shoftfall in meeting the projections of financials, the working
capital banks though apprised enhancement in the requirement have not
provided required fund resulted into lower productivity during the year.
Material developments in human resources and Industrial Relations
The Company has been regularly monitoring its policy for enhancement in the
skills of its employees by providing need based training.
Industrial Relations continued to be cordial during the year resulting in
constant co-operation by all the employees in day-to-day work and
implementing policies of your Company.
Disclaimer:
This report is based on the information available to the company in its
businesses and assumptions based on experience in regard to domestic and
global economic conditions and Government and Regulatory policies. The
performance of the Company is dependent on these factors. It may be
materially influenced by macro environment changes, which may be beyond the
companys control, affecting the views expressed in or perceived in this
report.