Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Management Discussions

Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
BELL CERAMICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industrial Scenario:
Mix reports are being received in the matter of witnessing signs of
recovery in the world economy. The market remained volatile for most part
of the year. Inflationary trends prevailed in the developing economies like
China and India adversely affecting their estimated growth in GDP. In the
earlier part of the year the financial situation in the European countries
had gone out of control. In the later part of the year, there are reports
of improvement in performance of some of these countries. There was
constant pressure of increase in the prices of crude oil which has further
fueled the inflation in the prices of important minerals and metals.
Efforts are still on to improve the situations but the conditions are so
bad that it may take long time for normalcy in the situation. The Indian
economy largely depending on imports for its requirement of crude oil, the
increase in the international prices of the crude oil coupled with
appreciation of US dollars vis-a-vis the Indian currency, the balance of
payment position was not satisfactory to support the desired growth in GDP.
Recessionary trends in the countries importing Indian materials have
restricted growth in the export earning of the country. The situation of
inflationary trend started in the previous year in the prices of basic food
grains have further worsen for most part of the year. The corrective
measures taken by the government hardening the credit norms also could not
yield the desired results to curb the inflation. High volatility in the
international market more particularly in the economies of developed
countries like USA and Europe resulted into increase in the prices of major
minerals. There is still uncertainty prevailing in the international
market. In the circumstances, more efforts would be required to sustain the
Industrial growth at the desired rate.
Outlook of the Industry
The trend of growth in the real estate market of the country, started in
the previous year continued during the year. This has been supported by the
Central and state Government agencies in the form of huge spending on
infrastructures. However on account of very high increase in the prices of
basic construction materials like steel and cement, in the later part of
the year, the industry witnessed a pressure of with holding the growth.
With the increase in prices of fuel (both for transport of raw materials as
also fuel used in the manufacturing process), the cost of manufacturing has
increased. Increase in the outward freight has lowered the per unit sales
realization. To avoid the situation of high ratio of NPA in their real
estate financing, banks have become more vigilant in their lending to this
sector. Apart from increase in the interest rate on housing loans, the
banks have also stipulated higher margin money by the investors. Despite
the overall growth rate of 15% in the Ceramic tiles industry, it continues
to face the problem of overcapacity situation. Export market in ceramic
tiles did not see any improvement due to very high ratio of default in the
financial commitments noticed in the international market. There was always
a pressure in selling the products in the domestic market resulting into
lower per unit sales realizations . With finance becoming costlier, the
industry has to carry higher cost of inventory holding .
With the expected spending on infrastructures by the Government , the
industry is looking up to sustain the present growth rate of 10% to 15%.in
years to come.
Review of Companys operation:
With continuous reduction in the market share of the companys product,
there was further fall in the capacity utilization of the plants. During
the year on an annualized basis, the production reduced by 6% in terms of
quantity whereas the sales reduced by 10% in terms of quantity over the
previous year performance.
DORA (Baroda) Unit
Due to lower off take in the market, the company was forced to reduce the
production resulting into under utilization of the plant. During the year
of 9 months there was fall in both production and sales quantity by 21% and
23% respectively on an annualized basis. This unit was operated at 50% of
the installed capacity. With the under utilization of the plant capacity,
the fixed cost could not be amortised resulting into the higher effective
per unit cost of production.
With the change in the management control effected in the later part of the
year, the unit has started receiving technical and marketing support from
the holding company i.e. Orient Ceramics and Industries Ltd. The unit has
already started witnessing improvement with reduction in the energy cost
and higher yield in the form of improved percentage of first quality
production. Steps are being initiated to improve the marketability of
products by up gradation in the existing product and by improving the
product mix to suit the market requirements . All efforts are being made
which would result into higher capacity utilization.
HOSKOTE (Bangalore) Unit
The performance for the 9 months of the current year were comparable with
the performance of the similar period of previous year. However this was
not enough to optimize the plant capacity. Overall reduction in the market
share forced the company to operate the plant at lower capacity. During the
year there was an annualized increase in the production by 2% and reduction
of sales at 3% in terms of quantity over the previous year. This unit was
operated at 85% of the installed capacity. LPG being the major component in
the cost of manufacturing, consistent high prices of LPG through out the
year, reduced the operating margin considerably. With the ability to use
higher % of electricity form the grid, the unit has seen some sign of
relief in the cost of power and rescued the situation to some extent. The
unit is looking for the opportunity to replace use of LPG (a costly fuel)
by availability of natural gas in years to come through proposed pipe line
from GAIL.
As mentioned earlier, this unit has also started receiving technical and
marketing support from the holding company i.e. Orient Ceramics and
Industries Ltd. The unit has witnessed improvement with reduction in the
energy cost and higher yield in the form of improved percentage of first
quality production. Steps are initiated to improve the marketability of
products by up gradation in the existing product and by improving the
product mix to suit the market requirements. All efforts are being made
which would result into higher capacity utilization.
Opportunities and Threats:
Opportunities:
With a very low per capita consumption of ceramic tiles in India as
compared to global average, the opportunity for growth in the domestic
market is high. Continuous thrust on the real estate industry noticed in
last so many years annual budget of the Indian Government, keep the hope of
maintaining the overall growth of the industry at 15%. in the years to
come. Significant importance is given by the Central Government on the
development of urban infrastructures, Agricultural sector, affordable
housing etc which are expected to aid for the growth directly or
indirectly. With the consistent higher GDP, there will be improvement in
the disposable income of the people.
Threats & Risks:
(a) Power & Fuel cost is a major ingredient in manufacturing of ceramic
tiles. Increase in the prices of natural gas and LPG is a matter of worry .
During the year 2010-11, the prices of the domestic gas increased to almost
more than 75%. Similarly the prices of imported gas and LPG also increased
as per the international prices. The gap in the demand supply position of
natural gas (including the imported gas) is widening and this is adversely
affecting the supply of gas on a continuous basis and at a normal price.
(b) Working of the ceramic tile industry in India which is more dependent
on the European countries for its requirements of machinery parts, some raw
materials and the capital equipments would likely to be affected due to
continuous financial disturbances prevailed in those countries .
(c) Dumping of ceramic tiles at a very low price both from China and the
unorganized sector in the domestic market is a big threat to the industry.
(d) Frequent increase in the prices of crude in the international market
results into increase in the diesel and petrol prices in the Indian market.
This has direct impact on the freight cost for both the incoming and
outgoing materials. The position on the supply price of crude oil is not
likely to improve in the near future.
Internal Control System and their adequacy
The various internal control systems prevalent in the Company include:
(a) Maintenance of an ERP System for Companys logistic system (sales &
marketing), accounting systems and for manufacturing activities have
strengthened the Management information system.
(b) Periodical verification of assets at both the plants of the Company and
stocks of finished goods at warehouses as well as at the depots through out
the country were carried out at a regular interval both internally as well
as through independent firms of Chartered Accountants.
(c) Generation of periodic management reports to monitor the statutory and
other compliance.
(d) Review of the internal audit system and compliance of the accounting
standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India by
an independent audit committee.
Discussion on financial performance with respect to the operations of the
Company
Your Company achieved the turnover of Rs. 11368 lakhs during the year (9
months) against the turnover of Rs. 16456 lakhs for the previous year (12
months) which shows annualized reduction in turnover by 8% over the
previous year. For the year ended 31.12.2010, the Company has incurred cash
loss of Rs. 220 lakhs (previous year cash profit of Rs.377 lakhs) and net
loss before Extra ordinary itmes and tax of Rs. 1058 lakhs (previous year
loss of Rs. 738 lakhs). Pursuant to one of the conditions of the
Restructuring Agreement, IDBI Bank Ltd. have during the last quarter of the
year, raised a demand of recompense amount of Rs. 525.45 lakhs being the
differential interest of 3% for the period from 01.04.08 to 01.08.2011.
Accordingly the finance cost for the year has increased to the extent of
the proportionate amount of the recompense amount as above, worked out for
the period upto 31.12.10. During the year under review, there was some
delay in meeting the financial obligations with IDBI Bank and other banks.
The Company has entered into one time settlement with one of the short term
loan providers who have waived off recovery of the principal liability of
Rs. 525 lakhs.
Due to shoftfall in meeting the projections of financials, the working
capital banks though apprised enhancement in the requirement have not
provided required fund resulted into lower productivity during the year.
Material developments in human resources and Industrial Relations
The Company has been regularly monitoring its policy for enhancement in the
skills of its employees by providing need based training.
Industrial Relations continued to be cordial during the year resulting in
constant co-operation by all the employees in day-to-day work and
implementing policies of your Company.
Disclaimer:
This report is based on the information available to the company in its
businesses and assumptions based on experience in regard to domestic and
global economic conditions and Government and Regulatory policies. The
performance of the Company is dependent on these factors. It may be
materially influenced by macro environment changes, which may be beyond the
companys control, affecting the views expressed in or perceived in this
report.