Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
BELL CERAMICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
BELL CERAMICS LTD.
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of BELL CERAMICS LTD., as at
31st December, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the period ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub - section (4A) of Section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the
matters specified in Paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order to the extent
applicable to the Company.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to best of
our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books ;
(iii) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and
also the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the
accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the
Companies Act, 1956;
(v) The Company had filed an application during the previous year with the
Central Government for seeking approval for removal of disqualification of
certain Directors for subsequent appointments / reappointments that
occurred on 1.04.2008 due to default in repayment of then existing
debentures, which had however, during earlier year, been restructured into
loan by the debenture holder(s) with effect from 1.04.2008 itself. Subject
to a favourable consideration of the above and on the basis of written
representations received from the directors and taken on record by the
Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as
on 31st December 2010 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause
(g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the said accounts give the information required by the Companies
Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st December, 2010;
b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the period
ended on that date; and
c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period
ended on that date.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
1a) In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to
us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.
1b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the Management
during the year, however, there exists a programme of verification of the
assets over a period. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the
fixed assets by the management is at reasonable intervals having regard to
the size of the Company and nature of the assets and no material
discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
1c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off a substantial part of
the fixed assets. Based on the information and explanation given by the
management and on the basis of audit procedures performed by us, we are of
the opinion that the sale of the fixed assets, if any, has not affected the
going concern status of the Company.
2a) The inventories (except for clay, body and glaze material in work in
process, owing to their nature), have been physically verified during the
year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of the verification
is reasonable.
2b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the
Management were found reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of
the Company and the nature of its business.
2c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book
records were not material in relation to the operations of the Company and
the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.
3. As informed to us, the Company has not taken / granted any loans,
secured or unsecured from / to companies, firms or other parties listed in
the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services.
During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure
to correct major weaknesses in the internal control systems.
5a) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the
information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the
opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements that need to be
entered into the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies
Act, 1956 have been so entered.
5b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect of any party
during the year have been made at prices which are prima facie reasonable
having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time where such
prices are available.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits covered by the provisions
of Sections 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies
Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 and hence
the provisions of clause 4 (vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,
2003 are not applicable to the Company.
7. Internal audit has been conducted by an independent firm of Chartered
Accountants during the period and is commensurate with the size of the
Company and nature of its business.
8. The Central Government has not prescribed for the Company the
maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of Sub Section of (1) of
Section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence the provisions of clause
4(viii) of the Companies (Auditors Report)Order, 2003 are not applicable
to the Company.
9a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed
statutory dues including provident fund, investor education protection
fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, value added tax,
wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other
applicable statutory dues with appropriate authorities except delays in
deposit in few cases of tax deducted at source and value added tax.
According to the information and explanations given to us, except for dues
of tax deducted at source and fringe benefit tax (including interest on
delay of deposit) of Rs.16,976,800/- (Rs.16,043,111/- since paid)
outstanding for the period of more than six months from the date they
became payable, there are no undisputed amounts outstanding as at the year
end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable
in respect of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty,
excise duty and cess.
9b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding
of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty
or cess on account of any dispute except as follows:
Nature of Statute Year to Amount Forum where dispute is
which it unpaid pending
relates
(Rs in
lakhs)
Uttar Pradesh
Trade Tax Act, 2006-07 1.88 Joint Commissioner(Appeals),
Trade Tax Range - III,
Lucknow
Andhra Pradesh Value 2005-06 4.90 High Court of Andhra Pradesh
Added Tax Act, 2005 2006-07
Central Excise & 1994-95 0.20 Customs Excise& Service Tax
Customs Act Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT),
Mumbai
Central Excise & 2007-08 21.54 Commissioner (Appeals),
Customs Act Vadodara
Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 1990-91 16.93 Supreme Court of India
Central Excise & Jan. 2005 to 11.02 Commissioner (Central
Customs Act March 2010 Excise & Customs)-
(Service Tax) Appeals, Bharuch & Bangalore
Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 1995-96 22.37 Income Tax Appellate
Tribunal, Ahmedabad
Andhra Pradesh Value 2006-07 to 20.25 Additional Commissioner
Added Tax Act, 2005 2009-10 (CT) (Legal), Hyderabad,
Andhra Pradesh
TOTAL 99.09
10. In our opinion the accumulated losses of the Company are not more than
fifty percent of its net worth. The Company has not incurred cash losses
during the financial year covered by our audit as also during the
immediately preceding financial year.
11. Based on our audit procedures and in our opinion and according to the
information and explanations given by the management, the following amounts
are overdue to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders as at the
Balance Sheet date:
Name of the Financial Year to which it relates Overdue Amount
Institution (including
interest)
(Rs. in lakhs)
IDBI Bank Limited April 2008- December 2010 440.96*
Bank of India 2010-2011 28.95
*represents interest recompense amount (refer note 4 of Schedule 17B
attached to the accounts)
12. As the Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities the
provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003
are not applicable to the Company.
13. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society, hence the provisions of clause 4 (xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
14. Based on our examination of the records and evaluation of the related
internal controls, we are of the opinion that proper records have been
maintained of the transactions and contracts of dealing or trading in
shares and timely entries have been made in those records. We also report
that the Company has held the shares as investments in its own name.
15. The Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
banks or financial institutions, hence the provisions of clause 4 (xv) of
the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the
Company.
16. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
furnished to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which
they were raised.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short- term basis have been used for long term purposes.
18. As the Company made no preferential allotment of shares to any parties
and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956, the provisions of clause 4 (xviii) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
19. As the Company has not issued any debentures the provisions of clause 4
(xix) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to
the Company.
20. As the Company has not raised any money by public issues the provisions
relating to end use thereof as per clause 4(xx) of the Companies (Auditors
Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
21. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the
information and explanations given by the management, we report that no
fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course
of our audit.
