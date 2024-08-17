Bell Ceramics Ltd merged Summary

Incorporated in 1985 Gujarat, Bell Ceramics was promoted by the NRI-owned JBS Investment, Singapore. The company manufactures ceramic glazed floor and wall tiles . It came out with a rights issue in Oct.95, to increase the capacity of wall tiles by 20,000 tpa and to set up a 55,000-tpa project in Karnataka to manufacture the same products. Its subsidiary manufactures tiles enjoying the strength and properties of granite tiles.In 1994, Bell received the American International Quality certificate for quality management. During 1996-97, the new project to manufacture Ceramic Glazed Floor & Wall Tiles in the state of Karnataka with an installed capacity of 55000 tpa has been successfully commissioned in technical collaboration with M/s Ceramica Mirage SPA, Italy. The company issued 20,00,000, 12.5% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs 10 each on private placement basis to NRI promoters of the company in order to support the operations and reduce the overall interest burden of the company. During 2001-02,Zirchem Industries Ltd the wholly owned subsidiary have been written off in the books of the company. Subsequent to this that company is no longer remained a subsidiary of Bell Ceramics. M/s Bell Trachem Ceramics Ltd another subsidiary of the Bell Ceramics is also in the process of winding up. The installed capacity of Ceramic Floor & Wall Tiles was increased to 7300000 Sq Mtrs.The company again has expanded the installed capacity of Ceramic Floor & Wall Tiles during 2003-04 by 2920000 SQMs and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 10220000 SQMs.