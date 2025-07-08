Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCeramic Products
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.1
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-146.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
33.74
33.74
33.74
33.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-527.26
-112.74
-83.72
-207.09
Net Worth
-493.52
-79
-49.98
-173.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
21.52
19.35
10.69
25.15
yoy growth (%)
11.23
81.03
-57.5
-49.39
Raw materials
-34.77
-22.67
-11.12
-27.55
As % of sales
161.51
117.17
104.02
109.55
Employee costs
-3.07
-3.51
-4.24
-3.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-38.6
-32.01
-30.97
-30.33
Depreciation
-19.43
-19.71
-19.69
-20.1
Tax paid
-0.14
-5.32
0
15.23
Working capital
-401.11
-18.18
3.45
-4.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.23
81.03
-57.5
-49.39
Op profit growth
69.64
4.8
14.29
-3,799.06
EBIT growth
20.59
4.06
2.88
14.54
Net profit growth
1,328.09
-155.74
-524.26
-80.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
21.55
20.36
11.86
25.24
50.51
Excise Duty
0
0.95
1.08
0
0
Net Sales
21.55
19.41
10.78
25.24
50.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.92
9.95
85.07
4.57
2.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,168.7
|67.58
|18,600.61
|-54.88
|0.77
|1,104.93
|163.71
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
6,779
|35.73
|8,802.38
|85.58
|0.95
|577.97
|1,038.29
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
583.4
|30.49
|2,394.14
|28.47
|0.51
|741.18
|195.14
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
63.8
|34.56
|940.21
|18.63
|0
|383.86
|93.5
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
306
|181.78
|450.58
|2.42
|0.16
|190.6
|212.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gautam Suryaprasad Pandit
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Viral Nandu
Independent Director
Dhaval Gada
Independent Director
Lata Mehta
208 SangamArcade Vallabhbhai R,
Station Road Vile Parle (West),
Maharashtra - 400056
Tel: 91-22-40194019
Website: http://www.eurovitrified.com
Email: sales@eurocl.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Euro Ceramics Ltd was incorporated as private limited company under the name Euro Ceramics Private Limited with certification of incorporation dated April 16, 2002. Subsequently the company became a p...
