Euro Ceramics Ltd Share Price Live

1.05
(-4.55%)
Apr 13, 2021|02:31:59 PM

  • Open1.1
  • Day's High1.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.1
  • Day's Low1.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-146.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Euro Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Euro Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euro Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.08%

Non-Promoter- 3.34%

Institutions: 3.33%

Non-Institutions: 86.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Euro Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

33.74

33.74

33.74

33.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-527.26

-112.74

-83.72

-207.09

Net Worth

-493.52

-79

-49.98

-173.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

21.52

19.35

10.69

25.15

yoy growth (%)

11.23

81.03

-57.5

-49.39

Raw materials

-34.77

-22.67

-11.12

-27.55

As % of sales

161.51

117.17

104.02

109.55

Employee costs

-3.07

-3.51

-4.24

-3.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-38.6

-32.01

-30.97

-30.33

Depreciation

-19.43

-19.71

-19.69

-20.1

Tax paid

-0.14

-5.32

0

15.23

Working capital

-401.11

-18.18

3.45

-4.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.23

81.03

-57.5

-49.39

Op profit growth

69.64

4.8

14.29

-3,799.06

EBIT growth

20.59

4.06

2.88

14.54

Net profit growth

1,328.09

-155.74

-524.26

-80.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

21.55

20.36

11.86

25.24

50.51

Excise Duty

0

0.95

1.08

0

0

Net Sales

21.55

19.41

10.78

25.24

50.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.92

9.95

85.07

4.57

2.88

Euro Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,168.7

67.5818,600.61-54.880.771,104.93163.71

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

6,779

35.738,802.3885.580.95577.971,038.29

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

583.4

30.492,394.1428.470.51741.18195.14

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

63.8

34.56940.2118.630383.8693.5

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

306

181.78450.582.420.16190.6212.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euro Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gautam Suryaprasad Pandit

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Viral Nandu

Independent Director

Dhaval Gada

Independent Director

Lata Mehta

Registered Office

208 SangamArcade Vallabhbhai R,

Station Road Vile Parle (West),

Maharashtra - 400056

Tel: 91-22-40194019

Website: http://www.eurovitrified.com

Email: sales@eurocl.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Euro Ceramics Ltd was incorporated as private limited company under the name Euro Ceramics Private Limited with certification of incorporation dated April 16, 2002. Subsequently the company became a p...
Reports by Euro Ceramics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Euro Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Euro Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Ceramics Ltd is ₹3.54 Cr. as of 13 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro Ceramics Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 13 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Ceramics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of Euro Ceramics Ltd?

Euro Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.23%, 3 Years at -41.33%, 1 Year at 110.00%, 6 Month at -62.50%, 3 Month at -40.00% and 1 Month at -4.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

