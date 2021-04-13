Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
21.52
19.35
10.69
25.15
yoy growth (%)
11.23
81.03
-57.5
-49.39
Raw materials
-34.77
-22.67
-11.12
-27.55
As % of sales
161.51
117.17
104.02
109.55
Employee costs
-3.07
-3.51
-4.24
-3.44
As % of sales
14.27
18.16
39.68
13.7
Other costs
-6.35
-6.52
-8.07
-5.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.51
33.7
75.55
21.09
Operating profit
-22.67
-13.36
-12.75
-11.15
OPM
-105.3
-69.04
-119.26
-44.34
Depreciation
-19.43
-19.71
-19.69
-20.1
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.34
-0.54
-0.76
Other income
3.91
1.42
2.02
1.68
Profit before tax
-38.6
-32.01
-30.97
-30.33
Taxes
-0.14
-5.32
0
15.23
Tax rate
0.36
16.63
0
-50.23
Minorities and other
0
0
32.99
2.82
Adj. profit
-38.75
-37.33
2.02
-12.27
Exceptional items
-375.76
8.31
50.04
0
Net profit
-414.51
-29.02
52.06
-12.27
yoy growth (%)
1,328.09
-155.74
-524.26
-80.21
NPM
-1,925.4
-149.96
487.05
-48.78
