Euro Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Apr 13, 2021|02:31:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

21.52

19.35

10.69

25.15

yoy growth (%)

11.23

81.03

-57.5

-49.39

Raw materials

-34.77

-22.67

-11.12

-27.55

As % of sales

161.51

117.17

104.02

109.55

Employee costs

-3.07

-3.51

-4.24

-3.44

As % of sales

14.27

18.16

39.68

13.7

Other costs

-6.35

-6.52

-8.07

-5.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.51

33.7

75.55

21.09

Operating profit

-22.67

-13.36

-12.75

-11.15

OPM

-105.3

-69.04

-119.26

-44.34

Depreciation

-19.43

-19.71

-19.69

-20.1

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.34

-0.54

-0.76

Other income

3.91

1.42

2.02

1.68

Profit before tax

-38.6

-32.01

-30.97

-30.33

Taxes

-0.14

-5.32

0

15.23

Tax rate

0.36

16.63

0

-50.23

Minorities and other

0

0

32.99

2.82

Adj. profit

-38.75

-37.33

2.02

-12.27

Exceptional items

-375.76

8.31

50.04

0

Net profit

-414.51

-29.02

52.06

-12.27

yoy growth (%)

1,328.09

-155.74

-524.26

-80.21

NPM

-1,925.4

-149.96

487.05

-48.78

Logo

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

