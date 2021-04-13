iifl-logo
1.05
(-4.55%)
Apr 13, 2021|02:31:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.99

80.08

-57.28

-50.03

Op profit growth

71.76

6.85

-20.53

-8,862.53

EBIT growth

22.84

4.21

-11.59

33.73

Net profit growth

1,409.89

-156.15

-402.35

-72.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-109.22

-70.58

-118.95

-63.94

EBIT margin

-181.18

-163.7

-282.89

-136.7

Net profit margin

-2,044.68

-150.3

482.02

-68.1

RoCE

225.49

-13.86

-10.61

-10.09

RoNW

33.94

8.14

-9.5

2.26

RoA

636.17

-3.18

4.52

-1.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

15.4

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-136.35

-14.49

9.56

-11.05

Book value per share

-161.48

-30.87

-22.23

-58.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0.44

0

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.36

0.7

-0.27

P/B

0

-0.17

-0.3

-0.05

EV/EBIDTA

-15.67

-27.25

-32.21

-36.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.35

16.68

0

-43.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

121.02

282.18

631.92

227.49

Inventory days

250.17

536.64

1,113.69

507.19

Creditor days

-205.54

-426.51

-614.16

-314.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

91.18

91.24

52.81

46.56

Net debt / equity

-0.55

-2.98

-4.33

-2.6

Net debt / op. profit

-12.84

-22.66

-25.34

-31.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-161.37

-118.8

-103.93

-127.44

Employee costs

-14.26

-18.1

-39.54

-13.78

Other costs

-33.59

-33.66

-75.47

-22.72

