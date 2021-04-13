Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.99
80.08
-57.28
-50.03
Op profit growth
71.76
6.85
-20.53
-8,862.53
EBIT growth
22.84
4.21
-11.59
33.73
Net profit growth
1,409.89
-156.15
-402.35
-72.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-109.22
-70.58
-118.95
-63.94
EBIT margin
-181.18
-163.7
-282.89
-136.7
Net profit margin
-2,044.68
-150.3
482.02
-68.1
RoCE
225.49
-13.86
-10.61
-10.09
RoNW
33.94
8.14
-9.5
2.26
RoA
636.17
-3.18
4.52
-1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
15.4
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-136.35
-14.49
9.56
-11.05
Book value per share
-161.48
-30.87
-22.23
-58.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0.44
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.36
0.7
-0.27
P/B
0
-0.17
-0.3
-0.05
EV/EBIDTA
-15.67
-27.25
-32.21
-36.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.35
16.68
0
-43.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
121.02
282.18
631.92
227.49
Inventory days
250.17
536.64
1,113.69
507.19
Creditor days
-205.54
-426.51
-614.16
-314.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
91.18
91.24
52.81
46.56
Net debt / equity
-0.55
-2.98
-4.33
-2.6
Net debt / op. profit
-12.84
-22.66
-25.34
-31.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-161.37
-118.8
-103.93
-127.44
Employee costs
-14.26
-18.1
-39.54
-13.78
Other costs
-33.59
-33.66
-75.47
-22.72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.