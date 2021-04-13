Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sep-2019
|Jun-2019
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
10.08%
10.49%
10.49%
10.49%
10.49%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
3.33%
4.05%
4.37%
4.37%
4.37%
Non-Institutions
86.57%
85.44%
85.12%
85.12%
85.12%
Total Non-Promoter
89.91%
89.5%
89.5%
89.5%
89.5%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.