Euro Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-38.6
-32.01
-30.97
-30.33
Depreciation
-19.43
-19.71
-19.69
-20.1
Tax paid
-0.14
-5.32
0
15.23
Working capital
-401.11
-18.18
3.45
-4.16
Other operating items
Operating
-459.29
-75.23
-47.21
-39.35
Capital expenditure
-1.28
-4.38
-118.16
-0.06
Free cash flow
-460.57
-79.62
-165.37
-39.41
Equity raised
-225.48
-167.43
-342.87
-389.62
Investing
-1.3
0
0
0
Financing
54.67
254.44
72.99
292.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-632.69
7.38
-435.26
-136.42
