Euro Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Apr 13, 2021|02:31:59 PM

Euro Ceramics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-38.6

-32.01

-30.97

-30.33

Depreciation

-19.43

-19.71

-19.69

-20.1

Tax paid

-0.14

-5.32

0

15.23

Working capital

-401.11

-18.18

3.45

-4.16

Other operating items

Operating

-459.29

-75.23

-47.21

-39.35

Capital expenditure

-1.28

-4.38

-118.16

-0.06

Free cash flow

-460.57

-79.62

-165.37

-39.41

Equity raised

-225.48

-167.43

-342.87

-389.62

Investing

-1.3

0

0

0

Financing

54.67

254.44

72.99

292.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-632.69

7.38

-435.26

-136.42

