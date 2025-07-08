Euro Ceramics Ltd Summary

Euro Ceramics Ltd was incorporated as private limited company under the name Euro Ceramics Private Limited with certification of incorporation dated April 16, 2002. Subsequently the company became a public limited company on November 16, 2004 under the name Euro Ceramics Ltd. The company is engaged in the business of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles and Aluminium Extruded Sections.After the devastating earthquake of January 26, 2001 in Kutch Region of Gujarat, the company decided to establish manufacturing facilities for Vitrified Ceramic Tiles and Aluminium Extruded Sections at Bhachau, Kutch.The major Plant & Machinery required for manufacturing Vitrified Ceramic Tiles were imported from SACMI, Italy. The first line for manufacturing Vitrified Ceramic Tiles with an installed capacity of 35,880 MTPA commenced operations in October 2003 along with manufacturing of Aluminium Extruded Sections with installed capacity of 1,800 MTPA. During July 2004, considering the growing demand for the products, the company decided to install a second line for manufacturing Vitrified Ceramic Tiles with an installed capacity of 44,091 MTPA, for which, once again we entered into a contract for supply of major Plant & Machinery with SACMI, Italy. The second line for manufacturing Vitrified Ceramic Tiles commenced operations in December 2005. The manufacturing facility for Vitrified Ceramic Tiles is ISO: 9001 certified. Vitrified Ceramic Tiles have also got the approval from reputed technical Institutions like Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai and Applied Consumer Services Inc., Finland, U.S.A. During February 2005, the company started operations of Jewellery Division. In June 2005, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India, accredited the company as One Star Export House. During November 2005, the company discontinued the operations of Jewellery Division. On December 30, 2005, Euro Merchandise (India) Limited, became the subsidiary, which is engaged into business of trading of wall and floor tiles, which include varieties like ceramic, glazed porcelain and rustic tiles. During March 2006, the company commenced a 10 MW lignite based captive power plant and in August 2006, the company also commenced a Gasifier for generating gas in order to reduce fuel costs and to achieve self Sufficiency for gas.