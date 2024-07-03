Summary

Regency Ceramics Ltd (RCL) founded on November 18, 1983 is a pioneer in the Indian tiles industry, established in collaboration withWelko Industriale Spa, Italy - leaders in ceramic manufacturing equipment. The company was incorporated under the leadership of Dr G.N. Naidu and his Associates; a leading architect and structural engineer in Hyderabad. During his era, Regency Tiles made waves for its focus in quality, precision and stylistic patterns.The Company is engaged in manufacture of ceramic floor and wall tiles suitable to domestic and international markets. It introduced several designs of glazed vitrified tiles, parking tiles and heavy duty tiles for high traffic areas. It has a plant at Yanam, Union Territory ofPuducherry. RCL set up a unit in 1985-86 to manufacture 25,000 tpa of glazed and unglazed ceramic floor and wall tiles at Yanam, Pondicherry, in technical and financial collaboration with Welko Industrial, Italy. The project was originally formed as a 100% EOU costing Rs 12 cr which was part-financed by a public issue in Dec.85. However, RCL opted out of the 100% EOU scheme. Debonding as well as the devaluation of the rupee increased the project cost to Rs 19 cr. Thereafter, it commenced commercial production in 1986-87.The company completed the expansion programme in 1999-2000 and the installed capacity was 76000 Tonnes P.a till 31st March 2000.It exports its product to countries of Persian Gulf, Sri Lanka, Maurutius, African countries like Kenya, Tanzania, Ni

