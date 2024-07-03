SectorCeramic Products
Open₹51.4
Prev. Close₹50.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹51.49
Day's Low₹51.49
52 Week's High₹106.9
52 Week's Low₹25.2
Book Value₹-25.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.44
26.44
26.44
26.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-88.79
-78.98
-63.34
-95.52
Net Worth
-62.35
-52.54
-36.9
-69.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.81
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.08
-5.11
-6.98
-6.51
Depreciation
-4.33
-4.48
-4.68
-4.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.08
2.56
-2.15
-7.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
3.92
-66.8
13.58
47.78
EBIT growth
-2.37
-22.73
2.14
39.63
Net profit growth
264.25
-141.89
-151.1
40.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
G N Naidu
Managing Director
N Satyendra Prasad
Independent Director
Y Vijaya Lakshmi
Independent Director
Ramkumar Srinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anji Reddy Devarapallias
Non Executive Director
Narala Radhika Prasadas
Independent Director
Vasantha Rayudu Garapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Regency Ceramics Ltd
Summary
Regency Ceramics Ltd (RCL) founded on November 18, 1983 is a pioneer in the Indian tiles industry, established in collaboration withWelko Industriale Spa, Italy - leaders in ceramic manufacturing equipment. The company was incorporated under the leadership of Dr G.N. Naidu and his Associates; a leading architect and structural engineer in Hyderabad. During his era, Regency Tiles made waves for its focus in quality, precision and stylistic patterns.The Company is engaged in manufacture of ceramic floor and wall tiles suitable to domestic and international markets. It introduced several designs of glazed vitrified tiles, parking tiles and heavy duty tiles for high traffic areas. It has a plant at Yanam, Union Territory ofPuducherry. RCL set up a unit in 1985-86 to manufacture 25,000 tpa of glazed and unglazed ceramic floor and wall tiles at Yanam, Pondicherry, in technical and financial collaboration with Welko Industrial, Italy. The project was originally formed as a 100% EOU costing Rs 12 cr which was part-financed by a public issue in Dec.85. However, RCL opted out of the 100% EOU scheme. Debonding as well as the devaluation of the rupee increased the project cost to Rs 19 cr. Thereafter, it commenced commercial production in 1986-87.The company completed the expansion programme in 1999-2000 and the installed capacity was 76000 Tonnes P.a till 31st March 2000.It exports its product to countries of Persian Gulf, Sri Lanka, Maurutius, African countries like Kenya, Tanzania, Ni
The Regency Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regency Ceramics Ltd is ₹136.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Regency Ceramics Ltd is 0 and -2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regency Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regency Ceramics Ltd is ₹25.2 and ₹106.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Regency Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.84%, 3 Years at 198.41%, 1 Year at 34.28%, 6 Month at -14.19%, 3 Month at -45.79% and 1 Month at 0.04%.
