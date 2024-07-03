iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Ceramics Ltd Share Price

51.49
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:28 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.4
  • Day's High51.49
  • 52 Wk High106.9
  • Prev. Close50.49
  • Day's Low51.49
  • 52 Wk Low 25.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-25.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Regency Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

51.4

Prev. Close

50.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

51.49

Day's Low

51.49

52 Week's High

106.9

52 Week's Low

25.2

Book Value

-25.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Regency Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Regency Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Regency Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.59%

Non-Promoter- 1.62%

Institutions: 1.62%

Non-Institutions: 37.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Regency Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.44

26.44

26.44

26.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-88.79

-78.98

-63.34

-95.52

Net Worth

-62.35

-52.54

-36.9

-69.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.81

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.08

-5.11

-6.98

-6.51

Depreciation

-4.33

-4.48

-4.68

-4.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.08

2.56

-2.15

-7.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

3.92

-66.8

13.58

47.78

EBIT growth

-2.37

-22.73

2.14

39.63

Net profit growth

264.25

-141.89

-151.1

40.12

No Record Found

Regency Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Regency Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

G N Naidu

Managing Director

N Satyendra Prasad

Independent Director

Y Vijaya Lakshmi

Independent Director

Ramkumar Srinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anji Reddy Devarapallias

Non Executive Director

Narala Radhika Prasadas

Independent Director

Vasantha Rayudu Garapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Regency Ceramics Ltd

Summary

Regency Ceramics Ltd (RCL) founded on November 18, 1983 is a pioneer in the Indian tiles industry, established in collaboration withWelko Industriale Spa, Italy - leaders in ceramic manufacturing equipment. The company was incorporated under the leadership of Dr G.N. Naidu and his Associates; a leading architect and structural engineer in Hyderabad. During his era, Regency Tiles made waves for its focus in quality, precision and stylistic patterns.The Company is engaged in manufacture of ceramic floor and wall tiles suitable to domestic and international markets. It introduced several designs of glazed vitrified tiles, parking tiles and heavy duty tiles for high traffic areas. It has a plant at Yanam, Union Territory ofPuducherry. RCL set up a unit in 1985-86 to manufacture 25,000 tpa of glazed and unglazed ceramic floor and wall tiles at Yanam, Pondicherry, in technical and financial collaboration with Welko Industrial, Italy. The project was originally formed as a 100% EOU costing Rs 12 cr which was part-financed by a public issue in Dec.85. However, RCL opted out of the 100% EOU scheme. Debonding as well as the devaluation of the rupee increased the project cost to Rs 19 cr. Thereafter, it commenced commercial production in 1986-87.The company completed the expansion programme in 1999-2000 and the installed capacity was 76000 Tonnes P.a till 31st March 2000.It exports its product to countries of Persian Gulf, Sri Lanka, Maurutius, African countries like Kenya, Tanzania, Ni
Company FAQs

What is the Regency Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Regency Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Regency Ceramics Ltd is ₹136.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Regency Ceramics Ltd is 0 and -2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Regency Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Regency Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Regency Ceramics Ltd is ₹25.2 and ₹106.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Regency Ceramics Ltd?

Regency Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.84%, 3 Years at 198.41%, 1 Year at 34.28%, 6 Month at -14.19%, 3 Month at -45.79% and 1 Month at 0.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Regency Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Regency Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.59 %
Institutions - 1.62 %
Public - 37.79 %

