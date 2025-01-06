iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Regency Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.49
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Regency Ceramics Ltd

Regency Ceramics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.08

-5.11

-6.98

-6.51

Depreciation

-4.33

-4.48

-4.68

-4.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.08

2.56

-2.15

-7.46

Other operating items

Operating

-8.33

-7.03

-13.81

-18.76

Capital expenditure

0

-0.1

-0.11

-0.08

Free cash flow

-8.33

-7.13

-13.93

-18.84

Equity raised

-180.87

-172.91

-174.4

-161.18

Investing

0.01

-0.57

-0.49

-0.95

Financing

201.18

199.61

210.42

45.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.97

18.98

21.58

-135.08

Regency Ceramics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Regency Ceramics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.