Regency Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.08
-5.11
-6.98
-6.51
Depreciation
-4.33
-4.48
-4.68
-4.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.08
2.56
-2.15
-7.46
Other operating items
Operating
-8.33
-7.03
-13.81
-18.76
Capital expenditure
0
-0.1
-0.11
-0.08
Free cash flow
-8.33
-7.13
-13.93
-18.84
Equity raised
-180.87
-172.91
-174.4
-161.18
Investing
0.01
-0.57
-0.49
-0.95
Financing
201.18
199.61
210.42
45.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.97
18.98
21.58
-135.08
