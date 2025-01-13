Regency Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.44
26.44
26.44
26.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-88.79
-78.98
-63.34
-95.52
Net Worth
-62.35
-52.54
-36.9
-69.08
Minority Interest
Debt
67.4
57.56
57.36
101.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.05
5.02
20.46
32.48
Fixed Assets
23.07
19.92
24.27
28.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.89
13.73
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-20.13
-28.97
-3.95
2.54
Inventories
0
0
0
6.64
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
9.17
7.97
7.97
7.97
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
34.18
23.44
38.76
38.81
Sundry Creditors
-27.21
-24.88
-25.14
-25.14
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-36.27
-35.5
-25.54
-25.74
Cash
0.23
0.33
0.12
1.35
Total Assets
5.06
5.01
20.46
32.49
