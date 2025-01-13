iifl-logo-icon 1
Regency Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

54.86
(1.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:15:46 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.44

26.44

26.44

26.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-88.79

-78.98

-63.34

-95.52

Net Worth

-62.35

-52.54

-36.9

-69.08

Minority Interest

Debt

67.4

57.56

57.36

101.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.05

5.02

20.46

32.48

Fixed Assets

23.07

19.92

24.27

28.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.89

13.73

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-20.13

-28.97

-3.95

2.54

Inventories

0

0

0

6.64

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

9.17

7.97

7.97

7.97

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

34.18

23.44

38.76

38.81

Sundry Creditors

-27.21

-24.88

-25.14

-25.14

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-36.27

-35.5

-25.54

-25.74

Cash

0.23

0.33

0.12

1.35

Total Assets

5.06

5.01

20.46

32.49

