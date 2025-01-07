Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.81
-0.31
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.68
-0.64
-1.18
-1.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.68
-0.66
-1.99
-1.75
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-4.33
-4.48
-4.68
-4.78
Interest expense
-0.09
0
-0.36
-0.04
Other income
0.03
0.03
0.07
0.07
Profit before tax
-5.08
-5.11
-6.98
-6.51
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.08
-5.11
-6.98
-6.51
Exceptional items
0
3.71
10.31
0
Net profit
-5.08
-1.39
3.33
-6.51
yoy growth (%)
264.25
-141.89
-151.1
40.12
NPM
0
0
0
0
