|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Submission of un -audited Financial results and limited Review Report for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Board Meeting outcome
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024 Submission of un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 Submission of Audited Financial results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission of Revised Audited Financial statements for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2014 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Intimation regarding Appointment of M/s. Kasat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Firm as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24 and Re-appointment of M/s. Brahmayya & Co, Practicing Charted Accounts as the Internal Auditors for the FY 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Approval of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the third Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
