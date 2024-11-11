Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 9 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Submission of un -audited Financial results and limited Review Report for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Board Meeting outcome

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024 Submission of un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 10 May 2024

REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 Submission of Audited Financial results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission of Revised Audited Financial statements for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2014 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Intimation regarding Appointment of M/s. Kasat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Firm as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24 and Re-appointment of M/s. Brahmayya & Co, Practicing Charted Accounts as the Internal Auditors for the FY 2024-25

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024