Regency Ceramics Ltd Board Meeting

54.05
(0.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:10 PM

Regency Ceramics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Announcement under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting11 Nov 20249 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Submission of un -audited Financial results and limited Review Report for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Board Meeting outcome
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024 Submission of un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202410 May 2024
REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 Submission of Audited Financial results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Submission of Revised Audited Financial statements for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2014 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Intimation regarding Appointment of M/s. Kasat & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Firm as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24 and Re-appointment of M/s. Brahmayya & Co, Practicing Charted Accounts as the Internal Auditors for the FY 2024-25
Board Meeting5 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Approval of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the third Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

