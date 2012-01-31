To the Members of REGENCY CERAMICS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of REGENCY CERAMICS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of our observations stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section below, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Financial statements were prepared without considering the effect of the loss / damage to Buildings, Plant & Machinery and other assets of the company. The condition of the fixed assets & its realizable value could not be estimated post declaration of lock out of the plant on 31.01.2012. The Fixed Assets are disclosed at book value after providing depreciation on account of efflux of time

2. During the year, the company has not provided the provisional liability towards salary, wages and other benefits to its factory employees. Further, the company has not provided for its liability towards Gratuity and leave encashment in accordance with Ind AS-19 "Employee Benefits ". We are unable to comment upon the impact of non-provision of additional loss of the company for the year and on the current liabilities as at 31.03.2024.

3. Confirmation of balances was not obtained from Debtors, Creditors, loans and advances and other current assets.

4. The company did not provide the interest on Unsecured loans received from Directors and Body Corporates. Also, interest has not been provided in respect of overdue amount payable to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises suppliers for a period exceeding 45 days.

5. The company has not provided the liability towards interest and penalties payable on account of

statutory dues.

In view of the above, the liability of the company in this regard could not be ascertained. Consequently, we are unable to comment about the impact of the same on the loss for the year, income tax and shareholders funds.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to note no. 1 to the financial statements regarding the preparation of the financial statements on a going concern basis, despite erosion of the net worth. However, the accompanying financial have been prepared on "Going Concern" basis for the reasons stated in the said note. The business activities of the Company have been initiated resulting in revenue and consequent cash flows. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.,

c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account,

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) The matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion and Material Uncertainty Relation to Going Concern above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act,

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we couldnt evaluate as Company didnt have any manufacturing activity only had insignificant trading operations during the year under review.

i) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no managerial remuneration was paid to any director during the year. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company had not declared or paid any dividend during the year under Report.

i Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

; proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

for K.S.RAO & CO. Chartered Accountants Firms Regn No. 003109S (V.VENKATESWARA RAO) Place : Hyderabad Partner Date : 30.05.2024 Membership No. 231388 UDIN: 24219209BKATRV1930

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report:

The Annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date, to the members of REGENCY CERAMICS LIMITED, for the year ended March 31,2024.,

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(i)(a) (B) of the Order is not applicable.

. As explained to us, the management could not verify physically the fixed assets situated at Yanam, due to riots, strike and malicious damage.According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than Properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.. The company did not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) during the year. Accordingly, para 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

ii. a. The Company does not have any inventory as on Balance Sheet date.

Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

. The Company did not obtain any working capital limits during the year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The company has not granted any loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of Clauses {a} to (f} of sub para {iii} of Para 3 of the said Order are not applicable for the year under report:

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under sections 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said order not applicable to the Company

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. During the year, there is no production and its related activity in the factory and as such, cost records pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 have not been maintained.

vii. a. According to the records, the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. However, the extent of arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable are as below.

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment CST Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 33.27 2011-12 Nov-2011 Not yet paid VAT Act, 2005 VAT 222.71 2011-13 Sept-2011 Partially Paid Central Excise & Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 42.39 2011-13 Oct-2011 Not yet paid Professional Tax Profession al tax 4.62 2011-12 Various dates Not yet paid Vat Pondicherry and others VAT 10.82 2011-12 Various dates Not yet Paid

b. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise & Service Tax Act, 1994 Excise Duty 39.99 2011-12 CESTAT, Chennai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 90.98 2004-2005 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The Pondicherry Municipality Act, 1973 Municipal Tax 185.94 1998-2024 Yanam Municipality

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender as on Balance Sheet date.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the Management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not raised funds on short term basis during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. the Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence Para 3 (ix) (e) the above mentioned Order is not applicable;

f. the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence Para 3 (ix) ( f ) of the above mentioned Order is not applicable

The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

Accordingly, para 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under para 3(x)(b) of the order doesnt arise.

No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been

noticed or reported during the year.

b No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management

of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

a. In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business; b We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.;

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them. Therefore, the provision of clause 3{xv) of the Order is not applicable;

In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, para 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, para 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence Para 3(xvi) (c) of the said Order is not applicable.

d. The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, para 3(xvi) (d) of the said Order is not applicable.

ii The company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 564.73 lakhs only during the current financial year and had not incurred cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year.iii There is no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year.On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, as stated in para "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" read with Note no. 1 of the financial statements. We state that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, so we are unable comment whether the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date and we further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.The Company is not obliged to spend amounts for CSR activities since the Company does not fall in the category of Companies mentioned in section 135 of the Companies Act. Hence the paras 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the said Order not applicable.i The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence para 3 {xxi} of the above said Order with regard to qualifications or adverse remarks in CARO reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, is not applicable.