SectorCeramic Products
Open₹51.11
Prev. Close₹51.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.41
Day's High₹51.95
Day's Low₹50.52
52 Week's High₹70.5
52 Week's Low₹39.95
Book Value₹61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)306.54
P/E41.61
EPS1.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.55
61.72
56.19
54.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
304.17
291.65
283.2
278.38
Net Worth
364.72
353.37
339.39
333.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
80.48
103.17
125.77
119.38
yoy growth (%)
-21.98
-17.97
5.35
13.43
Raw materials
-30.75
-46.69
-48.56
-28.72
As % of sales
38.2
45.26
38.61
24.06
Employee costs
-12.17
-12.36
-13.4
-16.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.94
3.31
5.25
5.1
Depreciation
-10.24
-9.92
-8.96
-9.02
Tax paid
4.07
-1.56
-0.45
-0.17
Working capital
-2.52
-17.98
6.65
10.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.98
-17.97
5.35
13.43
Op profit growth
-56.72
-27.88
-9.08
20.14
EBIT growth
-100.1
-9.92
-9.98
23.25
Net profit growth
-780.1
-63.57
-2.61
273.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
186.31
172.41
122.92
80.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.31
172.41
122.92
80.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.44
1
1.42
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish R Shetty
Non Executive Director
Sunil R Shetty
Non Executive Director
Naveen R Shetty
Independent Director
Annappayya Kundapur
Independent Director
Keremane Sankappa Shetty
Independent Director
Sarvani Alva
Whole-time Director
Karan Satish Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Kumar
Independent Director
Vishwanath Shetty
Independent Director
Vittal Kadekar Menaka
Independent Director
Shakunthala Shetty
Independent Director
Ravindra Bhandary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd
Summary
Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited (MCL) was promoted in 1983 by R N Shetty and Associates along with the KSIIDC to manufacture 12,500 tpa of glazed ceramic tiles, using the single-firing process, at Krishnapur (near Hubli), Karnataka. MCL sourced the technical know-how for the project from Sacmi Imola, (SACMI), Italy, which also supplied the plant and machinery for the project. The Company is manufacturing and trading Ceramic and Vitrified floor & wall Tiles. It is operating 2 manufacturing plants at Sira, Dist. Tumkur and Karaikal, Pondicherry. The Company is trading outsourced Vitrified Tiles and Ceramic Tiles as well. The products are branded as Naveen Ceramic Tiles and Naveen Diamontile. To part-finance this Rs 13.45-cr project, it entered the capital market in Jan.88 with a public issue of Rs 1.65 cr. It started commercial production on 1 May 88 without any time or cost overrun. In view of the satisfactory performance, the company expanded the production capacity in 1989-90 to 25,000 tpa, by installing balancing equipment. In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification project to increase its capacity from 25,000 tpa to 40,000 tpa by adding a 15,000-tpa capacity to produce vitrified tiles and by setting up facilities to process 72,000 sq mtr pa of granite slabs at Chalamatti, (Dharwad district), Karnataka. This Rs 41.85-cr project was financed by a Rs 15.45-cr rights issue of equity capital (premium : Rs 50), a Rs 16.2-cr rights issue of partly convertible
The Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is ₹306.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is 41.61 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is ₹39.95 and ₹70.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.30%, 3 Years at 19.83%, 1 Year at -5.99%, 6 Month at 0.16%, 3 Month at -9.72% and 1 Month at -5.11%.
