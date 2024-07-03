Summary

Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited (MCL) was promoted in 1983 by R N Shetty and Associates along with the KSIIDC to manufacture 12,500 tpa of glazed ceramic tiles, using the single-firing process, at Krishnapur (near Hubli), Karnataka. MCL sourced the technical know-how for the project from Sacmi Imola, (SACMI), Italy, which also supplied the plant and machinery for the project. The Company is manufacturing and trading Ceramic and Vitrified floor & wall Tiles. It is operating 2 manufacturing plants at Sira, Dist. Tumkur and Karaikal, Pondicherry. The Company is trading outsourced Vitrified Tiles and Ceramic Tiles as well. The products are branded as Naveen Ceramic Tiles and Naveen Diamontile. To part-finance this Rs 13.45-cr project, it entered the capital market in Jan.88 with a public issue of Rs 1.65 cr. It started commercial production on 1 May 88 without any time or cost overrun. In view of the satisfactory performance, the company expanded the production capacity in 1989-90 to 25,000 tpa, by installing balancing equipment. In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification project to increase its capacity from 25,000 tpa to 40,000 tpa by adding a 15,000-tpa capacity to produce vitrified tiles and by setting up facilities to process 72,000 sq mtr pa of granite slabs at Chalamatti, (Dharwad district), Karnataka. This Rs 41.85-cr project was financed by a Rs 15.45-cr rights issue of equity capital (premium : Rs 50), a Rs 16.2-cr rights issue of partly convertible

Read More