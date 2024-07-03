iifl-logo-icon 1
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Share Price

50.63
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.11
  • Day's High51.95
  • 52 Wk High70.5
  • Prev. Close51.28
  • Day's Low50.52
  • 52 Wk Low 39.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.41
  • P/E41.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61
  • EPS1.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)306.54
  • Div. Yield0
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.55

61.72

56.19

54.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

304.17

291.65

283.2

278.38

Net Worth

364.72

353.37

339.39

333.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

80.48

103.17

125.77

119.38

yoy growth (%)

-21.98

-17.97

5.35

13.43

Raw materials

-30.75

-46.69

-48.56

-28.72

As % of sales

38.2

45.26

38.61

24.06

Employee costs

-12.17

-12.36

-13.4

-16.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.94

3.31

5.25

5.1

Depreciation

-10.24

-9.92

-8.96

-9.02

Tax paid

4.07

-1.56

-0.45

-0.17

Working capital

-2.52

-17.98

6.65

10.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.98

-17.97

5.35

13.43

Op profit growth

-56.72

-27.88

-9.08

20.14

EBIT growth

-100.1

-9.92

-9.98

23.25

Net profit growth

-780.1

-63.57

-2.61

273.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

186.31

172.41

122.92

80.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.31

172.41

122.92

80.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.44

1

1.42

1.26

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish R Shetty

Non Executive Director

Sunil R Shetty

Non Executive Director

Naveen R Shetty

Independent Director

Annappayya Kundapur

Independent Director

Keremane Sankappa Shetty

Independent Director

Sarvani Alva

Whole-time Director

Karan Satish Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Kumar

Independent Director

Vishwanath Shetty

Independent Director

Vittal Kadekar Menaka

Independent Director

Shakunthala Shetty

Independent Director

Ravindra Bhandary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd

Summary

Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited (MCL) was promoted in 1983 by R N Shetty and Associates along with the KSIIDC to manufacture 12,500 tpa of glazed ceramic tiles, using the single-firing process, at Krishnapur (near Hubli), Karnataka. MCL sourced the technical know-how for the project from Sacmi Imola, (SACMI), Italy, which also supplied the plant and machinery for the project. The Company is manufacturing and trading Ceramic and Vitrified floor & wall Tiles. It is operating 2 manufacturing plants at Sira, Dist. Tumkur and Karaikal, Pondicherry. The Company is trading outsourced Vitrified Tiles and Ceramic Tiles as well. The products are branded as Naveen Ceramic Tiles and Naveen Diamontile. To part-finance this Rs 13.45-cr project, it entered the capital market in Jan.88 with a public issue of Rs 1.65 cr. It started commercial production on 1 May 88 without any time or cost overrun. In view of the satisfactory performance, the company expanded the production capacity in 1989-90 to 25,000 tpa, by installing balancing equipment. In 1992-93, the company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification project to increase its capacity from 25,000 tpa to 40,000 tpa by adding a 15,000-tpa capacity to produce vitrified tiles and by setting up facilities to process 72,000 sq mtr pa of granite slabs at Chalamatti, (Dharwad district), Karnataka. This Rs 41.85-cr project was financed by a Rs 15.45-cr rights issue of equity capital (premium : Rs 50), a Rs 16.2-cr rights issue of partly convertible
Company FAQs

What is the Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is ₹306.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is 41.61 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is ₹39.95 and ₹70.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd?

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.30%, 3 Years at 19.83%, 1 Year at -5.99%, 6 Month at 0.16%, 3 Month at -9.72% and 1 Month at -5.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.94 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.06 %

