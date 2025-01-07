Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
80.48
103.17
125.77
119.38
yoy growth (%)
-21.98
-17.97
5.35
13.43
Raw materials
-30.75
-46.69
-48.56
-28.72
As % of sales
38.2
45.26
38.61
24.06
Employee costs
-12.17
-12.36
-13.4
-16.42
As % of sales
15.12
11.98
10.65
13.75
Other costs
-28.59
-23.39
-35.07
-42.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.52
22.67
27.88
35.7
Operating profit
8.96
20.72
28.73
31.6
OPM
11.14
20.08
22.84
26.47
Depreciation
-10.24
-9.92
-8.96
-9.02
Interest expense
-15.92
-15.99
-16.18
-18.71
Other income
1.26
8.5
1.66
1.23
Profit before tax
-15.94
3.31
5.25
5.1
Taxes
4.07
-1.56
-0.45
-0.17
Tax rate
-25.53
-47.25
-8.74
-3.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.87
1.74
4.79
4.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.87
1.74
4.79
4.92
yoy growth (%)
-780.1
-63.57
-2.61
273.73
NPM
-14.75
1.69
3.81
4.12
