Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.56
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

80.48

103.17

125.77

119.38

yoy growth (%)

-21.98

-17.97

5.35

13.43

Raw materials

-30.75

-46.69

-48.56

-28.72

As % of sales

38.2

45.26

38.61

24.06

Employee costs

-12.17

-12.36

-13.4

-16.42

As % of sales

15.12

11.98

10.65

13.75

Other costs

-28.59

-23.39

-35.07

-42.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.52

22.67

27.88

35.7

Operating profit

8.96

20.72

28.73

31.6

OPM

11.14

20.08

22.84

26.47

Depreciation

-10.24

-9.92

-8.96

-9.02

Interest expense

-15.92

-15.99

-16.18

-18.71

Other income

1.26

8.5

1.66

1.23

Profit before tax

-15.94

3.31

5.25

5.1

Taxes

4.07

-1.56

-0.45

-0.17

Tax rate

-25.53

-47.25

-8.74

-3.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.87

1.74

4.79

4.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.87

1.74

4.79

4.92

yoy growth (%)

-780.1

-63.57

-2.61

273.73

NPM

-14.75

1.69

3.81

4.12

