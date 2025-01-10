Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.55
61.72
56.19
54.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
304.17
291.65
283.2
278.38
Net Worth
364.72
353.37
339.39
333.13
Minority Interest
Debt
110.31
120.38
82.77
84.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28
24.56
23.79
26.39
Total Liabilities
503.03
498.31
445.95
444.32
Fixed Assets
371.74
374.94
303.66
304.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.24
9.24
9.24
3.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.64
9.55
8.34
12.51
Networking Capital
99.01
102.84
118.65
119.56
Inventories
115.81
118
112.14
104.5
Inventory Days
473.88
Sundry Debtors
16.43
16.46
22.09
31.65
Debtor Days
143.52
Other Current Assets
20.08
19.94
22.15
23.6
Sundry Creditors
-23.36
-24.95
-16.38
-14.88
Creditor Days
67.47
Other Current Liabilities
-29.95
-26.61
-21.35
-25.31
Cash
14.39
1.74
6.05
3.4
Total Assets
503.02
498.31
445.94
444.33
