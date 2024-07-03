iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Annually Results

49.75
(0.57%)
Jan 9, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

186.31

172.41

122.92

80.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.31

172.41

122.92

80.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.44

1

1.42

1.26

Total Income

190.75

173.41

124.33

81.75

Total Expenditure

156.22

141.58

97.04

71.52

PBIDT

34.53

31.83

27.29

10.23

Interest

11.04

13.36

13.3

15.93

PBDT

23.49

18.47

14

-5.7

Depreciation

12

11.1

10.28

10.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.92

0

0

0.05

Deferred Tax

3.44

0.77

1.57

-4.12

Reported Profit After Tax

5.13

6.6

2.15

-11.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.24

6.86

1.66

-11.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.24

6.86

1.66

-11.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.86

1.13

0.4

-2.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

5

0

0

Equity

60.55

57.7

54.95

52.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.53

18.46

22.2

12.7

PBDTM(%)

12.6

10.71

11.38

-7.08

PATM(%)

2.75

3.82

1.74

-14.74

Murudesh.Ceramic: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.