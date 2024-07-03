Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
186.31
172.41
122.92
80.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.31
172.41
122.92
80.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.44
1
1.42
1.26
Total Income
190.75
173.41
124.33
81.75
Total Expenditure
156.22
141.58
97.04
71.52
PBIDT
34.53
31.83
27.29
10.23
Interest
11.04
13.36
13.3
15.93
PBDT
23.49
18.47
14
-5.7
Depreciation
12
11.1
10.28
10.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.92
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax
3.44
0.77
1.57
-4.12
Reported Profit After Tax
5.13
6.6
2.15
-11.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.24
6.86
1.66
-11.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.24
6.86
1.66
-11.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.86
1.13
0.4
-2.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
5
0
0
Equity
60.55
57.7
54.95
52.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.53
18.46
22.2
12.7
PBDTM(%)
12.6
10.71
11.38
-7.08
PATM(%)
2.75
3.82
1.74
-14.74
