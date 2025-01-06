iifl-logo-icon 1
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.94

3.31

5.25

5.1

Depreciation

-10.24

-9.92

-8.96

-9.02

Tax paid

4.07

-1.56

-0.45

-0.17

Working capital

-2.52

-17.98

6.65

10.94

Other operating items

Operating

-24.64

-26.15

2.48

6.83

Capital expenditure

0.93

17.64

5.33

1.89

Free cash flow

-23.7

-8.51

7.81

8.73

Equity raised

584.13

570.45

560.16

559.13

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.97

0.29

1.75

17.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

574.4

562.22

569.72

585.48

