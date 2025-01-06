Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.94
3.31
5.25
5.1
Depreciation
-10.24
-9.92
-8.96
-9.02
Tax paid
4.07
-1.56
-0.45
-0.17
Working capital
-2.52
-17.98
6.65
10.94
Other operating items
Operating
-24.64
-26.15
2.48
6.83
Capital expenditure
0.93
17.64
5.33
1.89
Free cash flow
-23.7
-8.51
7.81
8.73
Equity raised
584.13
570.45
560.16
559.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.97
0.29
1.75
17.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
574.4
562.22
569.72
585.48
