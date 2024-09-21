|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|31 Jul 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, On July 31, 2024 Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Please find attached intimation letter for Book Closure and record date (cut off date) for the purpose of payment of dividend and for the purpose of 41st AGM scheduled to be held on 21.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.