To the Members of Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

we have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Inventory We have performed the following procedures w.r.t valuation of the inventory and assessment of procedures of physical verification of inventory during the period to ensure accuracy of inventory reporting The Value of inventory as at 31.03.2024 is 11581.49 lakhs which is 21.15% of total asset value. given the size of the inventory balance relative to the total asset size of the company, the valuation of inventory required significant audit attention On a sample basis, we tested the net realisable value of inventory to recent selling prices. As disclosed in the notes forming part of statement of accounts inventories are held at the lower of cost or net realisable value determined using weighted average cost We have also considered the stock audit report by Account Special Monitoring (ASM) auditors engaged by the lending bank to ensure that there are no inconsistencies in reporting The determination of valuation of inventory requires management to exercise qualitative judgments and apply assumptions At the year end the valuation of inventory is reviewed by management and cost of inventory is revalued where inventory is forecast to be sold below cost. In the view of the management, basic raw material used is clay for manufacturing of tiles and the same being a natural resources, does not have any depletion in value over the passage of time. 2. Property, Plant and Equipment Our audit procedures included testing the design implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of review of capitalization of assets, particularly in respect of timing of the capitalization and recording of additions to items of various categories of PPE with source documentation, substantive testing of appropriateness of cut-off date considered for project capitalization Additions to Fixed assets during the year were 7745.42 lakhs(including CWIP of the previous year). inappropriate timing of capitalization of project/inappropriate classification of categories of the items of PPE could result in material misstatement of CWIP/PPE with consequent impact on depreciation charge and results for the year We tested the source documentation to determine whether the expenditure is of capital nature and has been approved and segregated into appropriate categories. We reviewed operating expenses to determine the appropriateness of accounting.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, Including Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate

to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

Communication with those charged with governance

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Ind AS financial statements;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A", which is based on the auditors report of the company.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended : In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Companys Management and the Board of Directors have represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Companys Management and the Board of Directors have represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has declared and paid dividend during the financial year under audit and is in accordance with Sec.123 of the Companies Act,2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

For K G Rao & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number - 010463S Sd/- Krishnaraj K Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership Number - 217422) Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN - 24217422BKCMTR6458

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report to the members of Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Murudeshwar Ceramics Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. The Guidance Note and those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For K G Rao & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number - 010463S Place: Bengaluru Sd/- Date: 29.05.2024 Krishnaraj K Partner (Membership Number - 217422) UDIN - 24217422BKCMTR6458

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report to the members of Murudeshwar

Ceramics Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment;

(B) Based on the information and explanations made available to us, the company do not have any Intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of fixed assets at regular intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of the inventory.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and documents verified by us, During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Etc on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with Banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The quarterly details submitted to the banker and variances are as under

MONTH Value of Current assets as per books of accounts (Stock+WIP+Debtors-Creditors) (a) Total Value of stocks and book debts as per statement given to bank (b) Difference (c = a-b) Jun-23 10,379.99 10,056.48 323.51* Sep-23 10,957.56 9,255.93 1701.63* Dec-23 10,771.12 9,607.57 1163.55* Mar-24 10,729.38 9,196.73 1532.65*

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us. the company has not granted the loans/advances, secured or unsecured to the Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except the guarantee given to RNS Infrastructure Limited as detailed under and hence reporting under cluase3(III) (a) , (c), (d), (e), (f) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented there upon.

(a) (B) Details of the guarantee given by the company

Guarantee given to during the year Guarantee as at the end of the year Rs. 350 Crores Rs. 350 Crores

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year and guarantee given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to th Companys interest

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and securities, as applicable

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company in respect of products for which maintenance o prescribed cost records is mandated by Government of India U/S 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these record with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for ; period of more than six months from the date they became payable. However, income tax TCS of Rs.98,485/- was due for payment & was outstanding for more than 6 months as on balance sheet date.

c) Details of dues of income tax, excise duty and custom duty which have not been deposited as at 31.03.2024 on accoun of dispute are as under:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which Relates Remarks The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal AY 2007-2008 to 2015-16 Disallowances of expenses and additions to income, Carry forward loss hence no tax demand arises The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT Appeals AY 2006-2007 Disallowances of expenses and additions to income, Tax is paid under MAT, no additional demand

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report.

x. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments except term Loans which is applied for the purpose for which the same is raised.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has made preferential allotment of shares (Converted Share Warrants into Equity Shares) to Murudeshwar Power Corporation Private Limited and RNS Infrastructure Limited. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c)As per information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and reporting.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence reporting under the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 and hence reporting under the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit & in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act . Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In our opinion, there are no ongoing projects towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. Our reporting on the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 read with the proviso to paragraph (2) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, has been made in paragraph (2) of Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Auditors Report on the consolidated audited financial statements.