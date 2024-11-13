Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

MURUDESHWAR CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the Corporate Office at Naveen Complex 7th Floor No. 14 M. G. Road Bengaluru - 560001 Karnataka inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; and Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to the Company code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Directors Promoters Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period has already been commenced from October 01 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made available to public on Wednesday November 13 2024. In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved inter alia the following items at their meeting held today on November 13, 2024: 1. unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results/ Statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon as given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The copies of the same are enclosed herewith. 2. Appointment of M/s. Bigshare Services Private Limited (SEBI Registration No. INR000001385) as a New Registrar and Transfer Agents in place of M/s. Canbank Computer Services Limited (the existing Registrar and Transfer Agents) w.e.f. 13.11.2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 1:25 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

MURUDESHWAR CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 at the Corporate Office at Naveen Complex 7th Floor No. 14 M. G. Road Bengaluru - 560001 Karnataka inter alia: 1) to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; and 2) to recommendation of dividend if any. Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to the company code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Directors Promoters Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window Close Period has already been commenced from July 01 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made available to public on Wednesday July 31 2024. Please take the above information on record. In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved inter alia the attached items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

MURUDESHWAR CERAMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Corporate Office at Naveen Complex 7th Floor No. 14 M. G. Road Bengaluru - 560001 Karnataka inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the following items at their meeting held today on May 29, 2024: 1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results/ Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon as given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The copies of the same are enclosed herewith. Read less.. Please find attached results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

