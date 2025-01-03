Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
84.39
|4.01
|4.99
|54.89
|4.35
Kesoram Industries Ltd
226.16
|-0.92
|-0.41
|7026.97
|0
Modi Rubber Ltd
127.23
|3.20
|2.58
|318.58
|30.23
Pressman Advertising Ltd(Merged)
266.45
|0.15
|0.06
|626.16
|116.92
Kitply Industries Ltd
1.5
|0.05
|3.45
|5.12
|0
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
193.18
|-4.48
|-2.27
|9096.72
|83.37
Rain Industries Ltd
178.27
|1.24
|0.70
|5996.11
|328.06
Novopan Industries Ltd
39.55
|0.25
|0.64
|47.10
|30.9
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd
134.61
|1.12
|0.84
|969.05
|15.39
Venkys (India) Ltd
1849.85
|13.60
|0.74
|2605.95
|23.94
PTL Enterprises Ltd
42.09
|-0.17
|-0.40
|557.17
|18.66
Nuchem Ltd
89.25
|87.20
|4253.66
|264.80
|0
Super Spinning Mills Ltd
14.73
|0.28
|1.94
|81.02
|0
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd
271.3
|-1.55
|-0.57
|847.65
|15.45
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
11.9
|0.04
|0.34
|280.87
|296.75
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
839.15
|11.10
|1.34
|2349.62
|0
Binani Industries Ltd
15
|0.00
|0.00
|47.05
|0
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
127.02
|1.89
|1.51
|5826.03
|16.95
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd
56.91
|-2.84
|-4.75
|50.93
|151.38
Carol Info Services Ltd
162
|0.00
|0.00
|574.07
|15.01
Waterbase Ltd
74.9
|-0.40
|-0.53
|310.29
|0
Alphageo (India) Ltd
446.55
|3.95
|0.89
|284.22
|14.02
Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd
18.3
|-0.22
|-1.19
|269.97
|0
Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd
0.25
|-0.05
|-16.67
|1.62
|0
Aro Granite Industries Ltd
49.87
|0.27
|0.54
|76.30
|0
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
76.39
|-0.23
|-0.30
|2472.97
|36.5
SEAMEC Ltd
1147.2
|-17.30
|-1.49
|2916.76
|15.3
Sanghvi Movers Ltd
307.45
|3.75
|1.23
|2661.78
|15.05
Cupid Ltd
79.68
|3.94
|5.20
|2139.15
|40.06
Cox & Kings Ltd
1.75
|-0.05
|-2.78
|30.90
|0
Coastal Corporation Ltd
269.35
|1.80
|0.67
|360.81
|96.97
Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd
0.85
|43.75
|0
SJVN Ltd
109.09
|-0.26
|-0.24
|42870.14
|46.53
Pokarna Ltd
1215.45
|42.80
|3.65
|3768.38
|0
R K Swamy Ltd
266.25
|0.40
|0.15
|1344.32
|55.1
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
754.75
|9.40
|1.26
|14510.93
|35.52
Delta Corp Ltd
112.94
|0.38
|0.34
|3024.21
|18.22
Gulshan Polyols Ltd
179.92
|5.48
|3.14
|1122.17
|49.19
GMR Airports Ltd
78.68
|-0.01
|-0.01
|83078.02
|0
Advanta Ltd(Merged)
643.5
|2.95
|0.46
|8020.43
|136.69
Rites Ltd
295.2
|2.30
|0.79
|14187.42
|35.86
Pochiraju Industries Ltd
1.95
|-0.10
|-4.88
|3.69
|0
Team Lease Services Ltd
3051.05
|-15.55
|-0.51
|5116.28
|52.18
Take Solutions Ltd
16.34
|0.14
|0.86
|241.72
|0
Equinox India Developments Ltd
130.2
|6.42
|5.19
|8286.85
|0
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
936.5
|60.75
|6.94
|4817.27
|15.33
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd
35.45
|-3.90
|-9.91
|38.73
|39.88
Tarsons Products Ltd
401.6
|0.70
|0.17
|2136.76
|44.29
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd
420.85
|4.75
|1.14
|2399.57
|137.91
SIS Ltd
369.15
|1.20
|0.33
|5321.61
|30.31
Future Market Networks Ltd
27.62
|0.54
|1.99
|158.94
|9.14
Timbor Home Ltd
2.75
|-0.10
|-3.51
|4.06
|0
Prozone Realty Ltd
39.21
|3.02
|8.34
|598.34
|95.11
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
64.27
|-0.57
|-0.88
|8883.85
|12.24
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd
227.19
|10.49
|4.84
|248.70
|6.34
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd
692.75
|-9.10
|-1.30
|1780.62
|0
Updater Services Ltd
386.45
|7.25
|1.91
|2587.22
|52.13
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd
113.95
|-1.17
|-1.02
|201.44
|29.9
Welspun Enterprises Ltd (Merged)
469.35
|-21.00
|-4.28
|617.07
|172.84
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd
190.46
|-0.14
|-0.07
|361.95
|8.84
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd
203.97
|-0.01
|0.00
|121.16
|13.13
Aarvi Encon Ltd
134.52
|-1.51
|-1.11
|198.87
|22.15
Matrimony.com Ltd
665.55
|-8.20
|-1.22
|1481.90
|30.25
CMS Info Systems Ltd
501.05
|-1.05
|-0.21
|8176.29
|21.89
Crayons Advertising Ltd
100.2
|4.20
|4.38
|244.79
|13.46
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd
96.85
|-5.10
|-5.00
|202.21
|61.42
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
635.5
|15.50
|2.50
|1803.81
|380.52
Global Surfaces Ltd
164.75
|-0.32
|-0.19
|698.24
|36.04
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd
151.85
|1.58
|1.05
|1593.47
|68
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
172.67
|-3.07
|-1.75
|6337.28
|157.19
Husys Consulting Ltd
84.65
|-3.15
|-3.59
|19.31
|3.16
Crown Lifters Ltd
213.89
|5.47
|2.62
|240.06
|32.67
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
286.85
|-1.45
|-0.50
|1721.10
|29.2
Signpost India Ltd
383.45
|1.20
|0.31
|2049.54
|37.34
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
264.3
|-3.85
|-1.44
|825.94
|176.32
Omfurn India Ltd
105.7
|1.10
|1.05
|124.46
|33.74
SecUR Credentials Ltd
3.39
|-0.18
|-5.04
|13.92
|2.92
ANI Integrated Services Ltd
174.85
|-9.20
|-5.00
|181.01
|30.04
Banka Bioloo Ltd
99.31
|-0.57
|-0.57
|107.72
|52.57
Narmada Agrobase Ltd
21.47
|-0.05
|-0.23
|81.45
|26.98
Priti International Ltd
143.59
|0.54
|0.38
|191.74
|27.72
Kapston Services Ltd
257.35
|-4.30
|-1.64
|522.11
|41.73
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd
101.2
|8.35
|8.99
|239.49
|0
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd
19.94
|-0.13
|-0.65
|182.39
|71.68
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd
344.2
|11.35
|3.41
|596.93
|45.29
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
121.86
|0.82
|0.68
|231.13
|39.36
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd
286.3
|2.10
|0.74
|574.09
|37.32
Parin Enterprises Ltd
383
|-2.00
|-0.52
|425.82
|212.71
Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd
90
|0.15
|0.17
|174.37
|28.89
Party Cruisers Ltd
129.5
|-5.00
|-3.72
|145.53
|24.95
P.E. Analytics Ltd
285
|21.00
|7.95
|298.74
|32.95
Siddhika Coatings Ltd
202.1
|9.60
|4.99
|124.88
|27.66
DU DIgital Global Ltd
61
|-1.50
|-2.40
|425.64
|208.33
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd
19.93
|0.39
|2.00
|395.29
|0
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd
374.95
|4.95
|1.34
|515.41
|59.39
Kotyark Industries Ltd
906.85
|-14.10
|-1.53
|932.16
|41.65
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd
75.66
|-0.42
|-0.55
|807.35
|18.27
Allcargo Terminals Ltd
38.06
|-0.42
|-1.09
|935.12
|18.84
Dreamfolks Services Ltd
401.25
|4.35
|1.10
|2137.45
|28.59
Mukka Proteins Ltd
39.88
|0.57
|1.45
|1196.40
|33.91
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd
234
|7.75
|3.43
|165.20
|22.03
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
64.19
|-1.18
|-1.81
|2989.96
|62.98
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
725.75
|4.60
|0.64
|1014.01
|17.71
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
751.05
|-6.45
|-0.85
|5319.54
|0
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd
328.4
|8.40
|2.62
|236.66
|60.48
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd
411.6
|19.60
|5.00
|257.47
|54.29
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd
407.65
|5.00
|1.24
|326.51
|17.98
Infollion Research Services Ltd
409.7
|-8.30
|-1.99
|397.04
|50.85
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd
680.05
|13.30
|1.99
|294.46
|41.06
Pentagon Rubber Ltd
92.8
|-0.15
|-0.16
|71.55
|16.14
E Factor Experiences Ltd
280
|9.15
|3.38
|366.47
|23.72
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
615.2
|17.95
|3.01
|26586.46
|105.88
Service Care Ltd
76.8
|-2.70
|-3.40
|102.36
|24.31
Sanstar Ltd
130.25
|2.09
|1.63
|2373.73
|35.03
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
72
|-3.48
|-4.61
|225.06
|0
Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd
91.6
|1.75
|1.95
|184.84
|16.1
Interiors & More Ltd
330
|0.00
|0.00
|230.85
|28.33
Kontor Space Ltd
120.05
|-1.95
|-1.60
|74.19
|38.73
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd
128.6
|-1.05
|-0.81
|198.09
|24.65
Durlax Top Surface Ltd
59.1
|0.70
|1.20
|98.27
|19.21
Blue Pebble Ltd
332
|-8.05
|-2.37
|135.46
|36.92
Lamosaic India Ltd
95.2
|-1.95
|-2.01
|98.42
|13.15
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd
84.3
|1.50
|1.81
|84.30
|13.78
Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd
42.35
|-0.85
|-1.97
|74.52
|8.4
Veritaas Advertising Ltd
114.95
|2.95
|2.63
|32.45
|18.6
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd
396.75
|7.75
|1.99
|207.98
|61.84
Supreme Facility Management Ltd
62.7
|3.55
|6.00
|155.68
|27.64
Namo eWaste Management Ltd
216.3
|-3.65
|-1.66
|494.62
|69.83
Sagility India Ltd
52.82
|2.51
|4.99
|24726.78
|314.56
Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd
358.15
|-1.20
|-0.33
|251.90
|53.47
MITCON Consultancy & Engg. Serv. Ltd Partly Paidup
63
|1.10
|1.78
|26.72
|0
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
78.5
|-2.95
|-3.62
|128.17
|28.58
