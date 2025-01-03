iifl-logo-icon 1
Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd

84.39

4.014.9954.894.35

Kesoram Industries Ltd

226.16

-0.92-0.417026.970

Modi Rubber Ltd

127.23

3.202.58318.5830.23

Pressman Advertising Ltd(Merged)

266.45

0.150.06626.16116.92

Kitply Industries Ltd

1.5

0.053.455.120

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

193.18

-4.48-2.279096.7283.37

Rain Industries Ltd

178.27

1.240.705996.11328.06

Novopan Industries Ltd

39.55

0.250.6447.1030.9

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

134.61

1.120.84969.0515.39

Venkys (India) Ltd

1849.85

13.600.742605.9523.94

PTL Enterprises Ltd

42.09

-0.17-0.40557.1718.66

Nuchem Ltd

89.25

87.204253.66264.800

Super Spinning Mills Ltd

14.73

0.281.9481.020

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd

271.3

-1.55-0.57847.6515.45

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd

11.9

0.040.34280.87296.75

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

839.15

11.101.342349.620

Binani Industries Ltd

15

0.000.0047.050

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

127.02

1.891.515826.0316.95

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

56.91

-2.84-4.7550.93151.38

Carol Info Services Ltd

162

0.000.00574.0715.01

Waterbase Ltd

74.9

-0.40-0.53310.290

Alphageo (India) Ltd

446.55

3.950.89284.2214.02

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd

18.3

-0.22-1.19269.970

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd

0.25

-0.05-16.671.620

Aro Granite Industries Ltd

49.87

0.270.5476.300

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

76.39

-0.23-0.302472.9736.5

SEAMEC Ltd

1147.2

-17.30-1.492916.7615.3

Sanghvi Movers Ltd

307.45

3.751.232661.7815.05

Cupid Ltd

79.68

3.945.202139.1540.06

Cox & Kings Ltd

1.75

-0.05-2.7830.900

Coastal Corporation Ltd

269.35

1.800.67360.8196.97

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd

0.85

43.750

SJVN Ltd

109.09

-0.26-0.2442870.1446.53

Pokarna Ltd

1215.45

42.803.653768.380

R K Swamy Ltd

266.25

0.400.151344.3255.1

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

754.75

9.401.2614510.9335.52

Delta Corp Ltd

112.94

0.380.343024.2118.22

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

179.92

5.483.141122.1749.19

GMR Airports Ltd

78.68

-0.01-0.0183078.020

Advanta Ltd(Merged)

643.5

2.950.468020.43136.69

Rites Ltd

295.2

2.300.7914187.4235.86

Pochiraju Industries Ltd

1.95

-0.10-4.883.690

Team Lease Services Ltd

3051.05

-15.55-0.515116.2852.18

Take Solutions Ltd

16.34

0.140.86241.720

Equinox India Developments Ltd

130.2

6.425.198286.850

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

936.5

60.756.944817.2715.33

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd

35.45

-3.90-9.9138.7339.88

Tarsons Products Ltd

401.6

0.700.172136.7644.29

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

420.85

4.751.142399.57137.91

SIS Ltd

369.15

1.200.335321.6130.31

Future Market Networks Ltd

27.62

0.541.99158.949.14

Timbor Home Ltd

2.75

-0.10-3.514.060

Prozone Realty Ltd

39.21

3.028.34598.3495.11

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

64.27

-0.57-0.888883.8512.24

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd

227.19

10.494.84248.706.34

JITF Infra Logistics Ltd

692.75

-9.10-1.301780.620

Updater Services Ltd

386.45

7.251.912587.2252.13

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd

113.95

-1.17-1.02201.4429.9

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (Merged)

469.35

-21.00-4.28617.07172.84

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd

190.46

-0.14-0.07361.958.84

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd

203.97

-0.010.00121.1613.13

Aarvi Encon Ltd

134.52

-1.51-1.11198.8722.15

Matrimony.com Ltd

665.55

-8.20-1.221481.9030.25

CMS Info Systems Ltd

501.05

-1.05-0.218176.2921.89

Crayons Advertising Ltd

100.2

4.204.38244.7913.46

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

96.85

-5.10-5.00202.2161.42

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

635.5

15.502.501803.81380.52

Global Surfaces Ltd

164.75

-0.32-0.19698.2436.04

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd

151.85

1.581.051593.4768

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

172.67

-3.07-1.756337.28157.19

Husys Consulting Ltd

84.65

-3.15-3.5919.313.16

Crown Lifters Ltd

213.89

5.472.62240.0632.67

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd

286.85

-1.45-0.501721.1029.2

Signpost India Ltd

383.45

1.200.312049.5437.34

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd

264.3

-3.85-1.44825.94176.32

Omfurn India Ltd

105.7

1.101.05124.4633.74

SecUR Credentials Ltd

3.39

-0.18-5.0413.922.92

ANI Integrated Services Ltd

174.85

-9.20-5.00181.0130.04

Banka Bioloo Ltd

99.31

-0.57-0.57107.7252.57

Narmada Agrobase Ltd

21.47

-0.05-0.2381.4526.98

Priti International Ltd

143.59

0.540.38191.7427.72

Kapston Services Ltd

257.35

-4.30-1.64522.1141.73

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd

101.2

8.358.99239.490

Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd

19.94

-0.13-0.65182.3971.68

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd

344.2

11.353.41596.9345.29

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd

121.86

0.820.68231.1339.36

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd

286.3

2.100.74574.0937.32

Parin Enterprises Ltd

383

-2.00-0.52425.82212.71

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd

90

0.150.17174.3728.89

Party Cruisers Ltd

129.5

-5.00-3.72145.5324.95

P.E. Analytics Ltd

285

21.007.95298.7432.95

Siddhika Coatings Ltd

202.1

9.604.99124.8827.66

DU DIgital Global Ltd

61

-1.50-2.40425.64208.33

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd

19.93

0.392.00395.290

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd

374.95

4.951.34515.4159.39

Kotyark Industries Ltd

906.85

-14.10-1.53932.1641.65

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd

75.66

-0.42-0.55807.3518.27

Allcargo Terminals Ltd

38.06

-0.42-1.09935.1218.84

Dreamfolks Services Ltd

401.25

4.351.102137.4528.59

Mukka Proteins Ltd

39.88

0.571.451196.4033.91

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd

234

7.753.43165.2022.03

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

64.19

-1.18-1.812989.9662.98

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

725.75

4.600.641014.0117.71

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

751.05

-6.45-0.855319.540

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd

328.4

8.402.62236.6660.48

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd

411.6

19.605.00257.4754.29

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd

407.65

5.001.24326.5117.98

Infollion Research Services Ltd

409.7

-8.30-1.99397.0450.85

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd

680.05

13.301.99294.4641.06

Pentagon Rubber Ltd

92.8

-0.15-0.1671.5516.14

E Factor Experiences Ltd

280

9.153.38366.4723.72

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

615.2

17.953.0126586.46105.88

Service Care Ltd

76.8

-2.70-3.40102.3624.31

Sanstar Ltd

130.25

2.091.632373.7335.03

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd

72

-3.48-4.61225.060

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd

91.6

1.751.95184.8416.1

Interiors & More Ltd

330

0.000.00230.8528.33

Kontor Space Ltd

120.05

-1.95-1.6074.1938.73

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd

128.6

-1.05-0.81198.0924.65

Durlax Top Surface Ltd

59.1

0.701.2098.2719.21

Blue Pebble Ltd

332

-8.05-2.37135.4636.92

Lamosaic India Ltd

95.2

-1.95-2.0198.4213.15

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd

84.3

1.501.8184.3013.78

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd

42.35

-0.85-1.9774.528.4

Veritaas Advertising Ltd

114.95

2.952.6332.4518.6

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd

396.75

7.751.99207.9861.84

Supreme Facility Management Ltd

62.7

3.556.00155.6827.64

Namo eWaste Management Ltd

216.3

-3.65-1.66494.6269.83

Sagility India Ltd

52.82

2.514.9924726.78314.56

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd

358.15

-1.20-0.33251.9053.47

MITCON Consultancy & Engg. Serv. Ltd Partly Paidup

63

1.101.7826.720

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

78.5

-2.95-3.62128.1728.58

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

