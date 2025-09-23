No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
207.98
207.98
0.06
Preference Capital
0
286.8
0
Reserves
61.18
32.52
-0.01
Net Worth
269.16
527.3
0.05
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,223.4
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,223.4
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
56.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.17
|0
|96,266.18
|-178
|0
|477.97
|50.48
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,555.8
|0
|53,692.96
|-2.52
|0
|2.99
|195.37
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
114.98
|53.98
|31,044.6
|114.08
|0.58
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,243.95
|77.36
|24,879
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
369.15
|32.16
|15,953.18
|137.48
|0.66
|234.13
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
CHANDRASEKHAR KANEKAL
Managing Director
VIJAY MURUGESH NIRANI
Whole Time Director
Vishal Nirani
Executive Director
Anand Murugan Jakkampati Durairaj
Non Executive Director
Sushmitha Vijaykumar Nirani
Independent Director
MALLIKARJUN BHIMAPPA DYABERI
Independent Director
Yagati Badarinarayana Ramakrishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudheer Sannapaneni
Survey No.166 Kulali Cross,
Jamkhandi Mudhol Road,
Karnataka - 587313
Tel: 083502 00005
Website: https://trualtbioenergy.com/
Email: cs@trualtbioenergy.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd
