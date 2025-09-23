iifl-logo

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Sep, 2025|09:06 PM

No Record Found

Share Price

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

207.98

207.98

0.06

Preference Capital

0

286.8

0

Reserves

61.18

32.52

-0.01

Net Worth

269.16

527.3

0.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1,223.4

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,223.4

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

56.78

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.17

096,266.18-1780477.9750.48

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,555.8

053,692.96-2.5202.99195.37

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

114.98

53.9831,044.6114.080.581,655.478.62

National Securities Depository Ltd

1,243.95

77.3624,87982.630160.9675.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

369.15

32.1615,953.18137.480.66234.1354.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

CHANDRASEKHAR KANEKAL

Managing Director

VIJAY MURUGESH NIRANI

Whole Time Director

Vishal Nirani

Executive Director

Anand Murugan Jakkampati Durairaj

Non Executive Director

Sushmitha Vijaykumar Nirani

Independent Director

MALLIKARJUN BHIMAPPA DYABERI

Independent Director

Yagati Badarinarayana Ramakrishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudheer Sannapaneni

Registered Office

Survey No.166 Kulali Cross,

Jamkhandi Mudhol Road,

Karnataka - 587313

Tel: 083502 00005

Website: https://trualtbioenergy.com/

Email: cs@trualtbioenergy.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd share price today?

The TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd?

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

