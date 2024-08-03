TO THE MEMBERS OF TRUALT BIOENERGY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS TRUALT ENERGY LIMITED)

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial Statements of TruAlt Bioenergy Limited (formerly known as TruAlt Energy Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Valuation of Inventories Audit Procedures The Company has significant inventory balance of Ethanol as at March 31, 2024. The inventory is valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Our audit procedures related to valuation of inventories included: Inventory management, stocktaking routines and costing of inventories are underlying key factors in determining the value of inventories. Due to complexity of the inventory valuation calculations, the valuation of inventories is considered as a key audit matter. • Evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies applied by reference to IND AS. • Assessing functionality of the key IT systems of inventory management. • Testing of controls over inventory management and accuracy of inventory amounts. • Performing substantive audit procedures in order to test the accuracy of inventory valuation at the lower of cost or net realization value at reporting date by testing selected inventory items to relevant components of valuation.

2. Revenue Recognition as per IND AS 115 Audit Procedures Refer note no. 24 to the standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures related to the identification of distinct performance obligations included the following, among others: • We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to the identification of distinct performance obligations. • We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: - Obtained and read contract documents for each selection, including master service agreements and other documents that were part of the agreement. - Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the identification of distinct performance obligations.

3. Interest Subvention Income Our audit procedures included the following: Refer note no. 25 to the standalone financial statements. • We verified the sanction letters received from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) with respect to eligibility of the government grant • We verified the underlying calculations used to derive the amount of interest Subvention. * We further assessed the impact of interest subvention in accordance with IND AS 16 and IND AS 23.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company, in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are, therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report, unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) . We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) . In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) . The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of Change in Equity, dealt with by this Report, are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) . In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, as applicable.

(e) . On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) . With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) . With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) . With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations as at March 31, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like, on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above

v. The preference dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The Company has proposed preference dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

While proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is applicable only from April 1, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

For N. M. Raiji & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 108296W

Santosh Burande

Partner

Membership Number: 214451

UDIN: 24214451BKBLVN4534

Place: Bengaluru

Date: August 3, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TRUALT BIOENERGY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS TRUALT ENERGY LIMITED)

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 point (f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TruAlt Bioenergy Limited (Formerly known as TruAlt Energy Limited) ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For N. M. Raiji & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 108296W

Santosh Burande

Partner

Membership Number: 214451

UDIN: 24214451BKBLVN4534

Place: Bengaluru

Date: August 3, 2024

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TRUALT BIOENERGY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS TRUALT ENERGY LIMITED)

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

i. (a). A. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) . The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment and right-of-use assets, in a phased manner once in three years, which, in our opinion, is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the records such as property tax receipts, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed etc. provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, including the Property, Plant & Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee), are held in the name of the Company, as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and/ or intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a). Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks.

(b). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank is in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties.

(a). Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiary Rs. 107.24 lakhs Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet date - Subsidiary NIL

(b) . According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantees or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the principal amount is repayable on demand and payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts have been regular.

(d) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has granted loan repayable on demand to its subsidiary amounting to Rs. 107.24 lakhs which is 100% of the loan givens granted by the Company and the outstanding balance of the Loan as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. NIL.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) . The Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, customs duty, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues, applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) . According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a). The Company has generally been regular in the repayment of dues towards loans and borrowings.

(b) . According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) . According to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) . According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) . According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a). The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b). During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a). To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) . No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) . To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and corresponding details have been disclosed in the standalone financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a). In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b). We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors; hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi) (a) , (b), (c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of evidence and supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet, as and when they fall due, within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) . In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, with respect to transfer of funds by the Company to implementing agencies for designated multiyear projects undertaken through them, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For N. M. Raiji & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 108296W

Santosh Burande

Partner

Membership Number: 214451

UDIN: 24214451BKBLVN4534

Place: Bengaluru

Date: August 3, 2024