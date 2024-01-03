iifl-logo

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

207.98

207.98

0.06

Preference Capital

0

286.8

0

Reserves

61.18

32.52

-0.01

Net Worth

269.16

527.3

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

1,657.24

863.3

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

118.27

101.63

0

Total Liabilities

2,044.67

1,492.23

0.05

Fixed Assets

1,571.76

1,311.2

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.92

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.84

10.86

0

Networking Capital

413.78

165.38

-0.01

Inventories

155.51

153.49

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

296.93

86.54

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

294.67

299.97

0

Sundry Creditors

-210.2

-308.72

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-123.13

-65.9

-0.01

Cash

17.38

4.78

0.06

Total Assets

2,044.68

1,492.22

0.05

