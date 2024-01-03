TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
207.98
207.98
0.06
Preference Capital
0
286.8
0
Reserves
61.18
32.52
-0.01
Net Worth
269.16
527.3
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
1,657.24
863.3
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
118.27
101.63
0
Total Liabilities
2,044.67
1,492.23
0.05
Fixed Assets
1,571.76
1,311.2
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.92
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.84
10.86
0
Networking Capital
413.78
165.38
-0.01
Inventories
155.51
153.49
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
296.93
86.54
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
294.67
299.97
0
Sundry Creditors
-210.2
-308.72
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-123.13
-65.9
-0.01
Cash
17.38
4.78
0.06
Total Assets
2,044.68
1,492.22
0.05
