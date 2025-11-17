iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

TruAlt Bioenergy Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant

17 Nov 2025 , 01:29 PM

TruAlt Bioenergy announced on November 15 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to set up a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production plant in the state. The filing with the stock exchange confirmed that the MoU is non-binding.

APEDB is the state government’s nodal agency responsible for attracting investment and supporting ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh. The planned SAF plant will produce biofuel using renewable feedstocks such as agricultural residues, used cooking oil, and municipal solid waste. The company expects the project to involve a total investment of around ₹2,250 crore.

Earlier this year, Vijay Murugesh Nirani, Founder and Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, told CNBC-TV18 that reducing carbon emissions and strengthening energy security are key priorities for the company. He highlighted that SAF presents a huge growth opportunity and could help India move from being a net energy importer to a fuel exporter.

On the stock market, TruAlt Bioenergy’s shares closed Friday at ₹459.65, down 2.82 percent or ₹13.35. As of 1:25 PM on Monday, the share price of TruAlt Bioenergy is trading at ₹470.80. This is a 2.92% gain in the NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board
  • Memorandum of Understanding
  • Sustainable Aviation Fuel
  • TruAlt Bioenergy
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BC Investments to pare 2% stake in Emcure Pharma via block deal

BC Investments to pare 2% stake in Emcure Pharma via block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|11:00 PM
TruAlt Bioenergy Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant

TruAlt Bioenergy Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|01:29 PM
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 30%; Shares Rise 10.6%

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 30%; Shares Rise 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|01:22 PM
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|09:04 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 17th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Nov 2025|09:00 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.