Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹387
Prev. Close₹386.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹734.81
Day's High₹387.45
Day's Low₹365.2
52 Week's High₹438.6
52 Week's Low₹244.5
Book Value₹116.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,463.37
P/E53.2
EPS7.27
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.95
52.95
52.82
52.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
688.72
274.59
235.57
200.13
Net Worth
755.67
327.54
288.39
252.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,444.36
2,098.89
1,483.55
1,210.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,444.36
2,098.89
1,483.55
1,210.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
8.33
4.16
Other Income
23.61
13.2
6.01
2.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghunandana Tangirala
Non Executive Director
Amitabh Jaipuria
Independent Director
AMIT CHOUDHARY
Independent Director
Sunil Chandiramani
Independent Director
Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh
Executive Director
Jigyasa Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Updater Services Ltd
Summary
Updater Services Limited was incorporated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu as Updater Services Private Limited dated November 13, 2003 issued by the RoC, upon conversion of Updater Services, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company wasconverted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Updater Services Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2022 was issued to Company by the RoC.Company is engaged in providing facility management services like integrated facility management services to various industries such as information technology, information technology enabled services, manufacturing, hospitality and other industries and catering services, which includes industrial catering, and services at food courts. Integrated facility management services include housekeeping, staffing, production support, mechanical and electrical services, garden management, pest control and catering solutions.The Company was founded as a Partnership Firm between Raghunandana Tangirala and K. Hariharan, which commenced operations in 1990 as a housekeeping and catering services company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2002, the Company got into an agreement with Saint-Gobain Glass India Private Limited for providing operations services. In 2006, Avon Solutions and Logistics Private Limited, a mail room management company was acquired with 51% shareholding into the Company.Later, in January
Read More
The Updater Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Updater Services Ltd is ₹2463.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Updater Services Ltd is 53.2 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Updater Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Updater Services Ltd is ₹244.5 and ₹438.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Updater Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 24.12%, 6 Month at 25.80%, 3 Month at 5.31% and 1 Month at -5.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.