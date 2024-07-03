Summary

Updater Services Limited was incorporated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu as Updater Services Private Limited dated November 13, 2003 issued by the RoC, upon conversion of Updater Services, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company wasconverted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Updater Services Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2022 was issued to Company by the RoC.Company is engaged in providing facility management services like integrated facility management services to various industries such as information technology, information technology enabled services, manufacturing, hospitality and other industries and catering services, which includes industrial catering, and services at food courts. Integrated facility management services include housekeeping, staffing, production support, mechanical and electrical services, garden management, pest control and catering solutions.The Company was founded as a Partnership Firm between Raghunandana Tangirala and K. Hariharan, which commenced operations in 1990 as a housekeeping and catering services company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2002, the Company got into an agreement with Saint-Gobain Glass India Private Limited for providing operations services. In 2006, Avon Solutions and Logistics Private Limited, a mail room management company was acquired with 51% shareholding into the Company.Later, in January

