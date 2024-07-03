iifl-logo-icon 1
Updater Services Ltd Share Price

367.95
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open387
  • Day's High387.45
  • 52 Wk High438.6
  • Prev. Close386.45
  • Day's Low365.2
  • 52 Wk Low 244.5
  • Turnover (lac)734.81
  • P/E53.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value116.86
  • EPS7.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,463.37
  • Div. Yield0
Updater Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

387

Prev. Close

386.45

Turnover(Lac.)

734.81

Day's High

387.45

Day's Low

365.2

52 Week's High

438.6

52 Week's Low

244.5

Book Value

116.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,463.37

P/E

53.2

EPS

7.27

Divi. Yield

0

Updater Services Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Updater Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Updater Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.88%

Non-Promoter- 18.80%

Institutions: 18.80%

Non-Institutions: 22.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Updater Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.95

52.95

52.82

52.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

688.72

274.59

235.57

200.13

Net Worth

755.67

327.54

288.39

252.95

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,444.36

2,098.89

1,483.55

1,210.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,444.36

2,098.89

1,483.55

1,210.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

8.33

4.16

Other Income

23.61

13.2

6.01

2.16

Updater Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Updater Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghunandana Tangirala

Non Executive Director

Amitabh Jaipuria

Independent Director

AMIT CHOUDHARY

Independent Director

Sunil Chandiramani

Independent Director

Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh

Executive Director

Jigyasa Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Updater Services Ltd

Summary

Updater Services Limited was incorporated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu as Updater Services Private Limited dated November 13, 2003 issued by the RoC, upon conversion of Updater Services, a Partnership Firm, into a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company wasconverted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Updater Services Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2022 was issued to Company by the RoC.Company is engaged in providing facility management services like integrated facility management services to various industries such as information technology, information technology enabled services, manufacturing, hospitality and other industries and catering services, which includes industrial catering, and services at food courts. Integrated facility management services include housekeeping, staffing, production support, mechanical and electrical services, garden management, pest control and catering solutions.The Company was founded as a Partnership Firm between Raghunandana Tangirala and K. Hariharan, which commenced operations in 1990 as a housekeeping and catering services company at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In 2002, the Company got into an agreement with Saint-Gobain Glass India Private Limited for providing operations services. In 2006, Avon Solutions and Logistics Private Limited, a mail room management company was acquired with 51% shareholding into the Company.Later, in January
Company FAQs

What is the Updater Services Ltd share price today?

The Updater Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Updater Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Updater Services Ltd is ₹2463.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Updater Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Updater Services Ltd is 53.2 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Updater Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Updater Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Updater Services Ltd is ₹244.5 and ₹438.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Updater Services Ltd?

Updater Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 24.12%, 6 Month at 25.80%, 3 Month at 5.31% and 1 Month at -5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Updater Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Updater Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.89 %
Institutions - 18.80 %
Public - 22.31 %

