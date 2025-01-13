Updater Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.95
52.95
52.82
52.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
688.72
274.59
235.57
200.13
Net Worth
755.67
327.54
288.39
252.95
Minority Interest
Debt
55.11
180.7
58.04
11.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
810.78
508.24
346.43
264.43
Fixed Assets
46.63
36.27
24.82
8.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
399.37
378.24
166.98
92.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
33.67
35.14
38.39
33.71
Networking Capital
309.33
25.6
105.49
91.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
312.54
287.25
236.46
206.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
409.52
143.72
133.37
109.28
Sundry Creditors
-37.72
-29.87
-24.84
-21.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-375.01
-375.5
-239.5
-203.33
Cash
21.78
32.99
10.75
38.08
Total Assets
810.78
508.24
346.43
264.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.