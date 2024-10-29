|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Updater Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09 Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, - Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 29.10.2024 Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Un-audited Financial Results for the period ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Updater Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 05.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Updater Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice for the Board Meeting to be held on 20th May 2024 Intimation of Board Meeting for the recommendation of Final Dividend, subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Board had a detailed deliberation on the growth opportuniOes both organic and inorganic and recommended that the cash be retained for Business Development, acquisiOon as per the objecOves set out during the IPO and has not recommended the dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|The Company has informed the exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on March 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Updater Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023; and to approve the allotment of shares pursuant to exercise of ESOP RESULTS - CONSOLIDATED AND STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 In continuation to our letter dated January 31, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), we enclose the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended and Nine months ended December 31 2023, together with the Limited Review Report on the above by the Statutory Auditors of the Company duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
