SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹116.23
Prev. Close₹113.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.85
Day's High₹116.23
Day's Low₹111
52 Week's High₹161.31
52 Week's Low₹76.89
Book Value₹70.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.56
P/E29.6
EPS3.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.43
13.42
13.42
13.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.34
96.58
90.85
88.38
Net Worth
117.77
110
104.27
101.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.56
36.2
58.37
44.02
yoy growth (%)
-12.82
-37.98
32.58
-2.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.15
-12.16
-11.99
-14.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.8
5.55
4.01
5.71
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.69
-2.52
-2.38
Tax paid
0.69
-1.48
-0.75
-1.11
Working capital
5.65
-7.76
-3.02
6.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.82
-37.98
32.58
-2.1
Op profit growth
-328.32
-44.24
-35.75
-26.2
EBIT growth
-130.68
39.41
-17.03
-14.99
Net profit growth
-151.98
43.66
-36.1
-4.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
129.42
83.65
106.5
61.66
60.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
129.42
83.65
106.5
61.66
60.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.74
2.7
1.26
2.08
2.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Bavadekar
Independent Director
Archana Lakhe
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajay Agarwal
Managing Director
Anand Chalwade
Independent Director
Sanjay Phadke.
Independent Director
Gayatri Chaitanya Chinthapalli
Non Executive Director
Sudarshan Mohatta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Agarwal
Summary
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited was originally incorporated as Maharashtra Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1982. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 4, 1982. The Company name was changed to Mitcon Consultancy Services Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2000 issued by the RoC. The name was again changed to Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated October 15, 2010 was issued by the RoC.Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd, formed as a a technical consultancy organisation jointly by ICICI, IDBI, IFCI, SICOM, MIDC, MSSIDC and various banks. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, deemed government company providing consultancy and engineering services in Power Plant Consultancy and Engineering Services, Energy and carbon services, Environmental Management and Engineering Services, Banking and Finance, Securitization and financial restructuring, Biotechnology and pharmaceutical centre.The company, headquartered at Pune (India) is also having presence across the country through the companies offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Nagpur which are equipped with high speed communication network with state of the art infrastructure. The company has also provided services to services to cli
Read More
The Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is ₹198.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is 29.6 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is ₹76.89 and ₹161.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.44%, 3 Years at 26.21%, 1 Year at 41.32%, 6 Month at -12.29%, 3 Month at -9.96% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
