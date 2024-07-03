iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Share Price

112.32
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open116.23
  • Day's High116.23
  • 52 Wk High161.31
  • Prev. Close113.95
  • Day's Low111
  • 52 Wk Low 76.89
  • Turnover (lac)3.85
  • P/E29.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.84
  • EPS3.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

116.23

Prev. Close

113.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3.85

Day's High

116.23

Day's Low

111

52 Week's High

161.31

52 Week's Low

76.89

Book Value

70.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

198.56

P/E

29.6

EPS

3.85

Divi. Yield

0

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.09%

Institutions: 24.08%

Non-Institutions: 75.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.43

13.42

13.42

13.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.34

96.58

90.85

88.38

Net Worth

117.77

110

104.27

101.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.56

36.2

58.37

44.02

yoy growth (%)

-12.82

-37.98

32.58

-2.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.15

-12.16

-11.99

-14.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.8

5.55

4.01

5.71

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.69

-2.52

-2.38

Tax paid

0.69

-1.48

-0.75

-1.11

Working capital

5.65

-7.76

-3.02

6.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.82

-37.98

32.58

-2.1

Op profit growth

-328.32

-44.24

-35.75

-26.2

EBIT growth

-130.68

39.41

-17.03

-14.99

Net profit growth

-151.98

43.66

-36.1

-4.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

129.42

83.65

106.5

61.66

60.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

129.42

83.65

106.5

61.66

60.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.74

2.7

1.26

2.08

2.9

View Annually Results

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Bavadekar

Independent Director

Archana Lakhe

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajay Agarwal

Managing Director

Anand Chalwade

Independent Director

Sanjay Phadke.

Independent Director

Gayatri Chaitanya Chinthapalli

Non Executive Director

Sudarshan Mohatta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd

Summary

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited was originally incorporated as Maharashtra Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1982. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 4, 1982. The Company name was changed to Mitcon Consultancy Services Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2000 issued by the RoC. The name was again changed to Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated October 15, 2010 was issued by the RoC.Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd, formed as a a technical consultancy organisation jointly by ICICI, IDBI, IFCI, SICOM, MIDC, MSSIDC and various banks. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, deemed government company providing consultancy and engineering services in Power Plant Consultancy and Engineering Services, Energy and carbon services, Environmental Management and Engineering Services, Banking and Finance, Securitization and financial restructuring, Biotechnology and pharmaceutical centre.The company, headquartered at Pune (India) is also having presence across the country through the companies offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Nagpur which are equipped with high speed communication network with state of the art infrastructure. The company has also provided services to services to cli
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd share price today?

The Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is ₹198.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is 29.6 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is ₹76.89 and ₹161.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd?

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.44%, 3 Years at 26.21%, 1 Year at 41.32%, 6 Month at -12.29%, 3 Month at -9.96% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 24.09 %
Public - 75.92 %

