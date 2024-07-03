Summary

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited was originally incorporated as Maharashtra Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1982. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 4, 1982. The Company name was changed to Mitcon Consultancy Services Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2000 issued by the RoC. The name was again changed to Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated October 15, 2010 was issued by the RoC.Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd, formed as a a technical consultancy organisation jointly by ICICI, IDBI, IFCI, SICOM, MIDC, MSSIDC and various banks. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, deemed government company providing consultancy and engineering services in Power Plant Consultancy and Engineering Services, Energy and carbon services, Environmental Management and Engineering Services, Banking and Finance, Securitization and financial restructuring, Biotechnology and pharmaceutical centre.The company, headquartered at Pune (India) is also having presence across the country through the companies offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Nagpur which are equipped with high speed communication network with state of the art infrastructure. The company has also provided services to services to cli

