Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.8
5.55
4.01
5.71
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.69
-2.52
-2.38
Tax paid
0.69
-1.48
-0.75
-1.11
Working capital
5.65
-7.76
-3.02
6.4
Other operating items
Operating
2.38
-5.39
-2.28
8.62
Capital expenditure
4.67
0.37
1.11
-1.84
Free cash flow
7.05
-5.02
-1.17
6.78
Equity raised
180.99
169.75
158.73
153.56
Investing
16.78
31.33
-23.51
21.48
Financing
6.6
6.92
0
0
Dividends paid
0
1.21
1.21
1.21
Net in cash
211.42
204.19
135.26
183.04
