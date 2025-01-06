iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.26
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mitcon Consult. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.8

5.55

4.01

5.71

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.69

-2.52

-2.38

Tax paid

0.69

-1.48

-0.75

-1.11

Working capital

5.65

-7.76

-3.02

6.4

Other operating items

Operating

2.38

-5.39

-2.28

8.62

Capital expenditure

4.67

0.37

1.11

-1.84

Free cash flow

7.05

-5.02

-1.17

6.78

Equity raised

180.99

169.75

158.73

153.56

Investing

16.78

31.33

-23.51

21.48

Financing

6.6

6.92

0

0

Dividends paid

0

1.21

1.21

1.21

Net in cash

211.42

204.19

135.26

183.04

