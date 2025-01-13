Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.43
13.42
13.42
13.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.34
96.58
90.85
88.38
Net Worth
117.77
110
104.27
101.8
Minority Interest
Debt
23.83
16.48
14.16
13.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.29
1.04
1.86
0.9
Total Liabilities
142.89
127.52
120.29
116.22
Fixed Assets
28.99
29.81
23.64
23.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.19
80.47
54.25
54.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.41
0.11
0.41
Networking Capital
24.17
13
38.17
13.38
Inventories
1.03
0.27
2.45
1.27
Inventory Days
14.68
Sundry Debtors
19.6
16.48
20.1
11.91
Debtor Days
137.73
Other Current Assets
22.6
10.4
35.46
15.81
Sundry Creditors
-9.84
-6.16
-14.18
-8.93
Creditor Days
103.27
Other Current Liabilities
-9.22
-7.99
-5.66
-6.68
Cash
8.41
3.84
4.13
24.78
Total Assets
142.9
127.53
120.3
116.22
