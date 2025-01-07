iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.7
(-3.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.56

36.2

58.37

44.02

yoy growth (%)

-12.82

-37.98

32.58

-2.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.15

-12.16

-11.99

-14.25

As % of sales

41.67

33.6

20.55

32.38

Other costs

-22.64

-22.18

-43.05

-24.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

71.74

61.27

73.74

55.86

Operating profit

-4.23

1.85

3.32

5.17

OPM

-13.41

5.12

5.69

11.75

Depreciation

-1.15

-1.69

-2.52

-2.38

Interest expense

-0.75

-1.12

-0.77

-0.05

Other income

3.33

6.51

3.98

2.98

Profit before tax

-2.8

5.55

4.01

5.71

Taxes

0.69

-1.48

-0.75

-1.11

Tax rate

-24.74

-26.83

-18.85

-19.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.11

4.06

3.25

4.6

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.43

-0.18

Net profit

-2.11

4.06

2.82

4.42

yoy growth (%)

-151.98

43.66

-36.1

-4.02

NPM

-6.68

11.21

4.84

10.04

