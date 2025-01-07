Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.56
36.2
58.37
44.02
yoy growth (%)
-12.82
-37.98
32.58
-2.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.15
-12.16
-11.99
-14.25
As % of sales
41.67
33.6
20.55
32.38
Other costs
-22.64
-22.18
-43.05
-24.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
71.74
61.27
73.74
55.86
Operating profit
-4.23
1.85
3.32
5.17
OPM
-13.41
5.12
5.69
11.75
Depreciation
-1.15
-1.69
-2.52
-2.38
Interest expense
-0.75
-1.12
-0.77
-0.05
Other income
3.33
6.51
3.98
2.98
Profit before tax
-2.8
5.55
4.01
5.71
Taxes
0.69
-1.48
-0.75
-1.11
Tax rate
-24.74
-26.83
-18.85
-19.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.11
4.06
3.25
4.6
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.43
-0.18
Net profit
-2.11
4.06
2.82
4.42
yoy growth (%)
-151.98
43.66
-36.1
-4.02
NPM
-6.68
11.21
4.84
10.04
