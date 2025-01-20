iifl-logo-icon 1
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Key Ratios

108.48
(0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.3

4.28

32.58

Op profit growth

-42.03

316.15

-35.78

EBIT growth

-44.92

128.71

-17.06

Net profit growth

-193.92

-1,401.89

-105.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.21

22.72

5.69

11.75

EBIT margin

9.93

17.98

8.2

13.11

Net profit margin

-2.96

3.14

-0.25

6.64

RoCE

3.29

7.95

5.26

RoNW

-0.49

0.52

-0.04

RoA

-0.24

0.34

-0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.11

1.77

2.33

3.66

Dividend per share

0.2

0.2

1

1

Cash EPS

-4.98

-2.87

-2.2

0.44

Book value per share

66.22

70.23

73.06

74.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-31.76

19.36

18.99

15.06

P/CEPS

-7.06

-11.91

-20.05

124.07

P/B

0.53

0.48

0.6

0.73

EV/EBIDTA

10.12

6.59

5.13

7.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

76.16

-991.53

41.34

Tax payout

-30.28

-15.26

-18.86

-19.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

213.04

157.29

103.22

Inventory days

25.64

19.96

0

Creditor days

-83.04

-85.58

-48.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.78

-1.34

-6.18

-102.13

Net debt / equity

0.62

0.6

-0.27

-0.21

Net debt / op. profit

6.94

4.11

-7.43

-3.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-30.08

-26.47

-20.55

-32.38

Other costs

-56.7

-50.79

-73.74

-55.86

