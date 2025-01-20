Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.3
4.28
32.58
Op profit growth
-42.03
316.15
-35.78
EBIT growth
-44.92
128.71
-17.06
Net profit growth
-193.92
-1,401.89
-105.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.21
22.72
5.69
11.75
EBIT margin
9.93
17.98
8.2
13.11
Net profit margin
-2.96
3.14
-0.25
6.64
RoCE
3.29
7.95
5.26
RoNW
-0.49
0.52
-0.04
RoA
-0.24
0.34
-0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.11
1.77
2.33
3.66
Dividend per share
0.2
0.2
1
1
Cash EPS
-4.98
-2.87
-2.2
0.44
Book value per share
66.22
70.23
73.06
74.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
-31.76
19.36
18.99
15.06
P/CEPS
-7.06
-11.91
-20.05
124.07
P/B
0.53
0.48
0.6
0.73
EV/EBIDTA
10.12
6.59
5.13
7.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
76.16
-991.53
41.34
Tax payout
-30.28
-15.26
-18.86
-19.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
213.04
157.29
103.22
Inventory days
25.64
19.96
0
Creditor days
-83.04
-85.58
-48.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.78
-1.34
-6.18
-102.13
Net debt / equity
0.62
0.6
-0.27
-0.21
Net debt / op. profit
6.94
4.11
-7.43
-3.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-30.08
-26.47
-20.55
-32.38
Other costs
-56.7
-50.79
-73.74
-55.86
