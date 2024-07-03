Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd Summary

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited was originally incorporated as Maharashtra Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 16, 1982. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 4, 1982. The Company name was changed to Mitcon Consultancy Services Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2000 issued by the RoC. The name was again changed to Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated October 15, 2010 was issued by the RoC.Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd, formed as a a technical consultancy organisation jointly by ICICI, IDBI, IFCI, SICOM, MIDC, MSSIDC and various banks. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, deemed government company providing consultancy and engineering services in Power Plant Consultancy and Engineering Services, Energy and carbon services, Environmental Management and Engineering Services, Banking and Finance, Securitization and financial restructuring, Biotechnology and pharmaceutical centre.The company, headquartered at Pune (India) is also having presence across the country through the companies offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Nagpur which are equipped with high speed communication network with state of the art infrastructure. The company has also provided services to services to clientele such as GSPC Pipavav Power Company Limited, Ajanta Pharma Limited, VRL Logistics Limited, Sterling Biotech Limited, Naine Minerals & Resources Pte. Limited, Kisan Veer Satara Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal, D. J. Malpani, Giriraj Enterprises, Mahalaxmi TMT Private Limited, Adlabs Entertainment Limited, HPCL Biofuels Limited, PMT Machines Limited, Kalika Steels Alloys Private Limited and Maharashtra State Police Wireless.In 2010, the Company assisted a steady development of wine processors in Maharashtra particularly in the districts like Nasik from 2005 and remained at its forefront till 2010. In 2012-13, it started a new consultancy line for obtaining ISO 50001 (EnMS) in industries. The proceeds were deployed for upgradation of office and IT infrastructure in Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Mumbai and Delhi resulting this, the offices became fully functional by 2014. The Company completed consultancy services towards 1000 mW Co-Gen Power Based Power Projects in 2016-17. In 2017, Krishna Windfarms Developers Pvt Ltd. was selected as a developer for installation of 10 MW Solar Power Project by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI), which commissioned in August, 2017 in Jamkhed Taluka of Ahmednagar Dist of Maharashtra State. Till then, the project has been in operation, generating energy and supplying to the grid.The Company completed the largest overseas assignment in Saudi Arabia with 6 energy audits, 60 walk-throughs reports, and 6 detailed reports in 2019-20. It started providing sustainable energy by setting up a 10 MW Solar Park on 50 Acre in Kini, Akkalkot, Solapur in 2021. In 2022, the Company migrated its shares on Capital Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).The Company came up with an Initial Public Offering in October, 2013 comprising of 41,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 25.01 Crores.