MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024. MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)