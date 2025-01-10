To the Members of

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone statement of Cash Flow statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The auditor determines that there are no Key Audit Matters during the year.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in

accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and the content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone balance Sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flows, and the standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position vide Note no. 38 to the standalone financial statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (h) (iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

(a) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable with effect from 1st April, 2023.

i. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the Software.

ii. Further, the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For J Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants

(Firm Regn. No. 110266W)

Sd/-

CA. S. P. Dixit (Partner)

(Membership No: 041179)

UDIN: 24041179BKFPVL6590

Place: Pune

Date: 21st May, 2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph (2) (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For J Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants

(Firm Regn. No. 110266W)

Sd/-

CA. S. P. Dixit (Partner)

(Membership No: 041179)

UDIN: 24041179BKFPVL6590

Place: Pune

Date: 21st May, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph (1) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(a) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets :

(i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets and intangible under development during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has a program of verification to cover all

the items of Property, Plant and Equipment including right-of-use assets in a phased manner at reasonable intervals which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and

Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year end.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The physical verification of the Inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets. The monthly statements filed by the Company with the bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company with no material discrepancies.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year Except as details furnished under:

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided corporate guarantee, granted loans & advances and made Investments in its subsidiary as well as associate companies as given below:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Investments Aggregate amount during the year (INR in lakhs) 3,366.00 3,598.27 829.70 Balance outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date (INR in lakhs) 11,059.19 1,324.74 4,129.85

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in case of loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, hence we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, as there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest hence we are unable to comment on amount overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, in absence of stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest we are unable to comment on amount falling due during the year, however certain subsidiary companies had issued unsecured optionally convertible debentures in lieu of such loans during the year to settle the dues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, with no stipulation of any terms or period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, no loans and advances in the nature of loans are granted to the Promoters.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sec.148 (1) of the Act, applicable in respect of wind power generation activity of the company. However, turnover from such activity does not exceed 2% of the total turnover of the company. Thus, not required to get cost audit conducted for such activity. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There were no dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax as at 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute except as stated under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (INR in lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 45.40 Financial Year 2018-19 GST Appellate Authority

(viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, there were no unrecorded income in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us:

(a) In our Opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowings to Financial Institutions, Banks, Government or dues to debenture holders during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were raised during the year.

(d) On overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has made investments and granted loans to its subsidiaries, its associate but we are unable to comment whether the Company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies or jointly controlled company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order in not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the paragraph 3 of the said Order in not applicable.

(xi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been reported of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024.

(xv) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the year.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) (a), (b), (c), (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company during the year.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year under audit as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For J Singh & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Regn. No. 110266W)

Sd/-

CA. S. P. Dixit

(Partner)

(Membership No: 041179)

UDIN: 24041179BKFPVL6590

Place: Pune

Dated: 21st May, 2024.