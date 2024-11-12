iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MITCON CONSULTANCY & ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising MITCON CONSULTANCY & ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Jun-2024 to consider Fund raising. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the partly paid up Rights Issue MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 10, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 4241321 : 13430851, i.e 4241321 Equity Shares for every 13430851 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 76 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 18, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
To consider Fund Raising Issue of Shares on Rights Basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

