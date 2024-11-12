Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MITCON CONSULTANCY & ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising MITCON CONSULTANCY & ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Jun-2024 to consider Fund raising. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the partly paid up Rights Issue MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 10, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 4241321 : 13430851, i.e 4241321 Equity Shares for every 13430851 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 76 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

To consider Fund Raising Issue of Shares on Rights Basis (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024