Moving Media Entertainment Ltd Share Price

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2025|08:45 AM
Share Price

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

11.59

1.5

Net Worth

11.6

1.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

81.42

085,971.1867.830507.7251.18

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

121.25

58.8616,560.91-47.290588.5786.16

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

344.75

32.914,898.71139.140.71234.250.61

Rites Ltd

RITES

275.35

34.8113,233.42134.413.2586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

57.3

73.467,920.4-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Moving Media Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

BHARGAVA KULDEEP

Executive Director

Ayush Bhargava

Non Executive Director

Anjali Bhargava

Independent Director

Abhishek Shamsunder Rege

Independent Director

Vinkesh Gulati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipesh Mangesh Penkar

Registered Office

B 39/155 Siddha CHS Siddharth,

Nagar Goregaon West,

Maharashtra - 400104

Tel: +91 98200 11605

Website: http://www.movingmedia.in

Email: info@movingmedia.me

Registrar Office

Summary

Reports by Moving Media Entertainment Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Moving Media Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Moving Media Entertainment Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moving Media Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd?

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Moving Media Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

